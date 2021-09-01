Charleston Chamber elects new board chairman

CHARLESTON — The
Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce has announced Kyle Barrow as its chair-elect.
"We are excited to have Kyle serve in this expanded role for the Chamber," said Jeff Baker, chairman of the Chambers b
oard of directors. "Both his work ethic and 'local' approach to business will continue to serve our members well."
Barrow, originally from Palmyra, Ill., serves as the president of the Olmsted Brothers Installation.
Barrow started his career with the Olmsted Brothers in 2013 and acquired the business in 2019. Barrow has also worked within accounting at Bank of Springfield and as a project manager and in quality control in the construction industry.
"I look forward to helping the Chamber continue to move forward in the important days ahead," said Barrow. "I thank the board of directors for their support of me in this new role."
