 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Charleston Chamber elects new board chairman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce has announced Kyle Barrow as its chair-elect. 

"We are excited to have Kyle serve in this expanded role for the Chamber," said Jeff Baker, chairman of the Chambers board of directors. "Both his work ethic and 'local' approach to business will continue to serve our members well."

Plan now to ride in the Tour de Charleston

Barrow, originally from Palmyra, Ill., serves as the president of the Olmsted Brothers Installation.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Barrow started his career with the Olmsted Brothers in 2013 and acquired the business in 2019. Barrow has also worked within accounting at Bank of Springfield and as a project manager and in quality control in the construction industry.

DOWD: Mattoon businesses encouraged to apply for Back to Business recovery program

"I look forward to helping the Chamber continue to move forward in the important days ahead," said Barrow. "I thank the board of directors for their support of me in this new role."

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Home prices post record gains

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Home prices post record gains

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News