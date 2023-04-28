CHARLESTON — The Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that Diepholz Auto Group is its Business of the Year honoree.

Ron Diepholz is scheduled to be presented with this award during the Chamber's annual dinner on Saturday, April 29, in the Grand Ballroom at Eastern Illinois University's Martin Luther King Jr. University Union.

The award honors a business that has made a significant contribution to the community and economy. The recipient has achieved its successful status through ingenuity and hard work, has demonstrated community responsibility and involvement, and maintains a level of quality business performance that creates positive customer relationships and satisfaction.

"Diepholz Auto has been a fixture in Charleston since 1987. Their service, customer focus and commitment to the community are extraordinary and our community has benefitted, in many ways, by the impact of the Diepholz family and team," said Joe Dively, chairman and CEO of First Mid Bank & Trust. He will introduce Ron Diepholz at the dinner.

The Chamber's award announcement reported that Diepholz is a longtime supporter in the community and believes that it takes more than just running a business to be successful. The announcement also said the community that surrounds a business is key to holding that success and Diepholz believes in supporting that in any way possible.

“As a young man in the mid-’90s, my father (Ken) taught me that I would have a hard time growing and being successful without the support of the community and that I had to earn it by giving and supporting them, with hope that they would support us back," Ron Diepholz. "It was the most influential teaching moment I had as a young person."

Diepholz Auto Group, 631 W Lincoln Ave., is a sponsor of the annual One Stop Community Christmas program, which provides children's holiday gifts and household supplies for families in financial need from Coles County and the surrounding six counties. The dealership is also a donor to EIU Athletics, and to facility and equipment needs for youth sports teams.

Charleston Rotary Club named Ron Diepholz as a Paul Harris Fellow, one of Rotary International’s highest honors, in fall 2021 in recognition of his efforts to provide summertime food for families of students in the Charleston school district. Diepholz worked with Rotary to provide food for more than 100 families during the COVID-19 pandemic in summer 2020 and later.

Saturday evening, the Chamber's Business of the Year Award presentation will honor Diepholz Auto Group for that and other community service over the years.

"The support that the Charleston community has given us is extremely humbling and I am thankful every day for the support we have. The donations and 'open tabs' that we do throughout the year are not done for recognition, however; being recognized by your peers in Charleston is an extreme honor,” Ron Diepholz said.

The Charleston dealership location, which Diepholz has owned since 1987, employs 45 people and has been awarded GM’s Mark of Excellence multiple times for consistently delivering an excellent customer experience. This dealership underwent a remodeling project in 2013 that increased the size of the dealership’s building, selection of automobiles, and workforce.