CHARLESTON — The Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce honored community members' heroism and community service Saturday evening with the help of former Illinois Gov. Jim Edgar.

"It's quite a distinction to get recognized by your community for outstanding service. They know you, and that means something," said Edgar, a Charleston native and Eastern Illinois University alumnus. "You can get an award from someone 100 miles away, and they don't know you. The people here know you, and you should feel proud of that."

The Grand Ballroom at EIU's Martin Luther King Jr. University Union hosted the dinner, awards presentations, and keynote speech by Edgar, who discussed "civility, compromise and compassion."

Hero of the Year

The chamber honored ophthalmologist Dr. Ryan Pine for resuscitating a 9-month-old boy who was found not breathing at the Cancun, Mexico, resort hotel where he and his wife, Jerri, were vacationing over Thanksgiving break.

"Ryan worked on that baby for four minutes and he brought that baby back to life," said award presenter Avery Drake-Adams, whose family also was on this vacation. She said the boy was alert and totally fine the next day as he flew home with his family.

Pine said, "I thank God for putting me in that situation with the skill and the knowledge to be able to help."

Citizen of the Year

Presenter Doug Bock said honoree Chastity Parker is a leader and team player as CCAR Industries' director of development and in the community. For example, Bock said Parker revived the Charleston Kiwanis Club in 2014 as charter president and helped it become a viable service organization.

She has worked for 23 years now at CCAR, which provides vocational programs and other services for those with developmental disabilities or other functional limitations. Parker said late Executive Director Lyla McGuire encouraged her to get involved in the community service.

"When she gave her speech as Citizen of the Year ... she said you never know who you might encounter whose life you might touch and you don't realize you made a difference in their lives," Parker said. "Hopefully, she is looking down right now realizing she made a difference in someone's life."

Business of the Year

Presenter Joe Dively said giving back to the community has been a standard practice for Diepholz Auto Group since Ken Diepholz began his family's dealership in 1987. They support the EIU Panther Club, Excellence in Education Foundation, Charleston Booster Club and more.

Dively said Ken's son, Ron, has continued this practice, particularly through "open tab" events to help promote small businesses. Community members are invited to try the products or services of participating businesses at the dealership's expense while the tab is open there.

"Thank you very much. I accept this award on behalf of my team. They're amazing people. Without them, none of this happens," Ron Diepholz said.

Diplomat of the Year

Presenter Shae Plush said Get it Gone co-owner Chelsy Lorance is a regular volunteer at chamber events, "no matter the time." She said this includes helping set up the farmers market on the courthouse square at 6 a.m. and clean up after the Halloween Scare on the Square at 10 p.m.

Get it Gone, co-owned with Spencer Ridley, is a relatively new addition to the Coles County business community, offering "driveway-friendly" trash bin rentals, junk removal, and home cleanout services.

"I just want to say thank you to the Charleston Chamber for welcoming us in," Lorance said.

New board chair

Tina Held, an ultrasonographer with Carle, gave a year in review presentation after beginning her one-year term as board chair in January. The position was previously held by Kyle Barrow, president/CEO, Olmsted Brothers Insulation and Midwest C&A Inc.

"Kyle was a great leader and we were very happy to have him," Held said.

The new chair said the chamber's 2022 included drawing 160 bicyclists from five states to the annual Tour de Charleston, drawing 3,000 children and families to the Scare on the Square and 79 dogs for a new canine costume contest, and increasing business membership by 25%.

Edgar's presentation

As a young legislative intern, Edgar said he learned from powerful Senate Republican leader W. Russell Arrington that serving in government, at its core, should be about solving problems for the public.

Edgar, who served as governor from 1991 to 1999, said he has reflected since then that leaders in local, state and federal government cannot solve problems and provide needed services effectively until they are able to work together with different groups and be empathetic to the needs of other people.

"I believe that government and politics and people need to pay a little more attention to being civil, willing to compromise and being compassionate," Edgar said.