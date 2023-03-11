CHARLESTON — The Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for three awards that will be presented during the Chamber Annual Dinner on Saturday, April 29.
The Outstanding Citizen of the Year Award has been presented by the chamber each year since 1965. The criteria for judging each nominee are:
- demonstration of an active leadership role for the betterment of the community;
- a willingness to serve as demonstrated by years of service;
- a high level of personal commitment to the Charleston area;
- service as a role model to help others reach their full potential.
For the 19th year, the chamber will also recognize Business of the Year at the dinner. This award is designed to honor a business that has made a significant contribution to the local community and economy.
The criteria for selecting the Business of the Year are:
- member in good standing for the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce;
- any for-profit or nonprofit headquartered in Coles County;
- in operation at least three years;
- demonstrated community involvement and contribution;
- positive customer service relationships and practices;
- progressive business growth and performance.
Detailed criteria for selection, submission instructions and nomination forms for all of the awards are available at the chamber office or by calling 217-345-7041. The forms can also be downloaded from the chamber website at charlestonchamber.com.
Nominations, including any supporting documentation, should be sent to the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 77, Charleston, IL 61920 or left in a sealed envelope at the chamber office, 501 Jackson Ave., by 3 p.m. Monday, April 3.
