Charleston Chamber selects new president, CEO

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce on Friday announced that Doug Abolt has been named as its new president and chief executive officer.

The Chamber reported in a press release that Abolt started Tuesday immediately following a unanimous vote of the organization's board of directors.

"I am excited to start this new opportunity with our local Chamber of Commerce," Abolt said. "Charleston has been home to our family for 25 plus years, and I jumped at the chance to help our community continue to be a good place not only to raise a family, but to do business in as well."

The Chamber reported that Abolt had an extensive career in the telecommunications industry with ALLTELL and Consolidated Communications Inc. Most recently, he served with Consolidated as vice president for product development after previously serving as vice president for field operations and also as vice president for product marketing.

Abolt's more than 25 years with Mattoon-based Consolidated included being part of a leadership team that saw the company grow 10 fold in size, the Chamber reported.

"Doug's impressive background is not limited to business," said Jeff Baker, chair of the Chamber board. "He has not been just a member, but an active leader as a member of both Coles Together and the Mattoon YMCA (board of directors). Doug previously served as a member of the Chamber's (board), as well as the Charleston Rotary Club, Coles County Crime Stoppers and East Central Illinois Development Corp."

Abolt and his family have resided in Charleston for more than two decades. The Champaign native attended Parkland College and then earned a bachelor's in business administration with a finance major from the University of Colorado.

