 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Charleston Chamber selects new president, CEO

  • 0

READ MORE HERE.

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce on Friday announced that Doug Abolt has been named as its new president and chief executive officer.

The Chamber reported in a press release that Abolt started Tuesday immediately following a unanimous vote of the organization's board of directors.

"I am excited to start this new opportunity with our local Chamber of Commerce," Abolt said. "Charleston has been home to our family for 25 plus years, and I jumped at the chance to help our community continue to be a good place not only to raise a family, but to do business in as well."

Doug Abolt

Abolt

The Chamber reported that Abolt had an extensive career in the telecommunications industry with ALLTELL and Consolidated Communications Inc. Most recently, he served with Consolidated as vice president for product development after previously serving as vice president for field operations and also as vice president for product marketing.

Abolt's more than 25 years with Mattoon-based Consolidated included being part of a leadership team that saw the company grow 10 fold in size, the Chamber reported.

"Doug's impressive background is not limited to business," said Jeff Baker, chair of the Chamber board. "He has not been just a member, but an active leader as a member of both Coles Together and the Mattoon YMCA (board of directors). Doug previously served as a member of the Chamber's (board), as well as the Charleston Rotary Club, Coles County Crime Stoppers and East Central Illinois Development Corp."

Abolt and his family have resided in Charleston for more than two decades. The Champaign native attended Parkland College and then earned a bachelor's in business administration with a finance major from the University of Colorado.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

China Escalates Crypto Crackdown, Bitcoin Tumbles

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

China Escalates Crypto Crackdown, Bitcoin Tumbles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News