Charleston Chamber to host merger forums

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking member input regarding its proposed merger with the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce.

The first forum will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, June 21, at the Charleston Carnegie Public Library. The second forum will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, at the library.

The forums, which are restricted to Charleston Chamber members, will include a presentation on the proposed merger and time for questions.

Any questions in advance of these forums can be sent to president@charlestonchamber.com.

The executive boards of both groups have approved the merger. Members are expected to vote on the merger in July.

