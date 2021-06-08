 Skip to main content
Charleston Chamber to host merger forums

Footage from body worn camera of Charleston police Officer James Milton responding to a Madison Avenue fire on Wednesday. "The brave young man jumped when directed to do so and was caught," the department said.

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking member input regarding its proposed merger with the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce.

The first forum will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, June 21, at the Charleston Carnegie Public Library. The second forum will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, at the library.

The forums, which are restricted to Charleston Chamber members, will include a presentation on the proposed merger and time for questions.

Any questions in advance of these forums can be sent to president@charlestonchamber.com.

The executive boards of both groups have approved the merger. Members are expected to vote on the merger in July.

