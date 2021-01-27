Charleston chamber to host virtual awards ceremony

CHARLESTON — The current times have influenced how the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce will present its awards this year, and to whom those awards will go.
A virtual event will replace the chamber's traditional banquet and awards presentation, but traditions will continue with the awards presented for Citizen of the Year, Small Business of the Year and Diplomat of the Year.
The remote, online event is scheduled for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. It will be open to anyone and is a chance to recognize people who are "a great help to the community," chamber President Jessica Meadows said.
The Citizens of the Year Award will be presented to Rhonda Adair of Charleston for her efforts to make face masks for use during the pandemic and for charitable fundraising.
Adair said she started making face masks when the pandemic began, first working with a group that provided them to nursing homes, day cares and "any place that could use them."
She said she made "thousands" of masks but, as they became more available, the demand slowed. That led her to start making ones with more "fun" designs, such as one showing the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, complete with her signature pearl necklace.
"Several people said, 'I'd buy one of those,'" Adair said, and she decided to use them to benefit the community.
She first asked that people make donations to food pantries in exchange for her masks, and now has the money go to the local Citizens Against Child Abuse organization.
"I'm still making them," Adair said. "People are very generous."
Meadows said Adair was nominated by someone who obtained one of her masks and was "impressed with how well made" it was and also that she made them to help a charitable organization.
The Small Business of the Year Award will go to the Charleston Dairy Queen, recognizing owners Scott and Barb Brooks' efforts to keep the restaurant open during the pandemic and for other activities.
Scott Brooks said the restaurant benefited from having a drive-thru that meant it could stay open throughout the coronavirus restrictions. It was busy enough during the summer that more workers were hired, he said.
"We were able to keep everybody here," he said. "We were just fortunate to keep things going."
Brooks said he and his wife have owned the Dairy Queen for more than 40 years and they met while working at the restaurant while in college.
Barb Brooks volunteers at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center and Scott Brooks helps with the annual Charleston High School musical. Meadows said those community efforts were also factors in their receiving the award.
"They're very, very involved," she said. "They've helped in any way they could."
The winner of the Diplomat of the Year Award, which recognizes the efforts of a chamber volunteer, will be announced during the event.
The $50 fee for the event provides video access and a chance to win raffle prizes.
Online registration will be available until noon Friday at charlestonchamber.com. Reservations by phone can be made until 5 p.m. Friday by calling 217-345-7041.
The regular "wine pull" feature of the chamber dinner will still take place but in a different form, Meadows said. Those who sign up can pick up their bottled beverages at the chamber office at 501 Jackson Ave. from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, she said.