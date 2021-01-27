Charleston chamber to host virtual awards ceremony

She said she made "thousands" of masks but, as they became more available, the demand slowed. That led her to start making ones with more "fun" designs, such as one showing the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, complete with her signature pearl necklace.

"Several people said, 'I'd buy one of those,'" Adair said, and she decided to use them to benefit the community.

She first asked that people make donations to food pantries in exchange for her masks, and now has the money go to the local Citizens Against Child Abuse organization.

"I'm still making them," Adair said. "People are very generous."

Meadows said Adair was nominated by someone who obtained one of her masks and was "impressed with how well made" it was and also that she made them to help a charitable organization.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Small Business of the Year Award will go to the Charleston Dairy Queen, recognizing owners Scott and Barb Brooks' efforts to keep the restaurant open during the pandemic and for other activities.

Scott Brooks said the restaurant benefited from having a drive-thru that meant it could stay open throughout the coronavirus restrictions. It was busy enough during the summer that more workers were hired, he said.