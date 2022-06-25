Charleston Domino’s franchise winner wins national accolade

CHARLESTON — Sam Duvall has come a long way since beginning his career as a customer service representative in 1999.

The local business owner of nine Domino’s stores located in Illinois and Indiana was awarded the esteemed Gold Franny Award for operational excellence. This is his first time winning the national award.

Duvall built his first Domino’s in 2016 with business partner and fellow Domino’s franchise owner, Art Hurteau, and has continued to grow his business and connect with the communities where his stores are located.

“Domino’s has delivered, to me and my family, the dream of now owning and operating my own business,” said Duvall. “Domino’s truly provides a fantastic opportunity to those who show initiative and a desire to advance.”

The Gold Franny Award is the most prestigious honor bestowed on a Domino’s franchise owner. Duvall earned this award and was one of the few selected out of about 700 franchise owners in the United States. The awards are based on several key factors including operational audit scores, community involvement, store safety and security, and team member morale.

“I am honored to present this well-regarded award to such a deserving individual,” said Fred Lund, Domino’s senior vice president of global development. “Sam continues to deliver an unprecedented work ethic and great leadership to the Domino’s brand. This kind of direction takes our brand to the next level and we congratulate him on this great accomplishment.”

