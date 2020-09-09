Charleston, Forsyth, Taylorville Pizza Huts listed as 'permanently closed'

CHARLESTON — The Pizza Hut website says the company's Charleston, Taylorville and Forsyth locations have "been permanently closed."
The company in mid-August said up to 300 restaurants would be shuttered, most of them dine-in locations not well suited for carryout and delivery at a time when millions of people are sheltering and eating at home because of COVID-19.
Franchisee NPC International in documents filed last month in bankruptcy court said that it had come to an agreement with Pizza Hut to close locations. The Leawood, Kansas, company has filed for bankruptcy protection.
NPC owns 1,225 Pizza Huts and 385 Wendy’s restaurants in 27 states. In its filing, NPC said that closing stores not designed for pick-up or delivery will allow it to invest in smaller stores that can better handle online orders.
There are currently 7,000 Pizza Hut restaurants in the U.S., including 219 in Illinois. The webpages for the locations at 303 Springfield Road in Taylorville, 910 S. Route 51 in Forsyth, 105 W. Lincoln Ave. in Charleston, and 205 Keller Drive in Effingham were listed as being "permanently closed."
Sara Blair, a Pizza Hut spokeswoman, said the company is "not providing a full list of restaurant closures" and not all staff members have been notified, but provided a statement from NPC International.
"As part of our restructuring process, we made the very difficult decision to close certain Pizza Hut restaurants," the statement says. "We did not take these decisions lightly, and we are committed to providing support to impacted employees. Ultimately, these actions will best position our remaining restaurant business for success. NPC continues to operate many other Pizza Hut restaurants across the country which remain open for business, supported by our 23,000 dedicated employees who are ready to serve our customers."
In May, Pizza Hut’s U.S. carryout and delivery sales reached an eight-year high, according to Yum Brands Inc., the Louisville, Kentucky, company that also owns KFC and Taco Bell. But Pizza Hut’s U.S. systemwide sales grew just 1% in the April-June period; rival Domino’s Pizza, which has smaller, carryout-focused stores, posted a 20% jump in U.S. sales.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
