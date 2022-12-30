Charleston man becomes Indie board, card game developer

MATTOON — Rhydon Vassay was 6 years old when he received his first Pokémon Trading Card Game, and he has been playing board and card games ever since.

The Charleston native now has a career in role-playing games. He is growing the Speedrobo Games development business he began in 2013 as a Coles County ClassE high school entrepreneur program student. He also has partnered with Steven Panepinto to open the new Space Boat Games store in Mattoon.

"I grew up around card games. This is what I was meant to do," the entrepreneur said. He added that his parents, Dr. Julian and Louise Vassay, were playing "Magic: The Gathering" before he was born.

Recent Speedrobo projects include bringing back its 2015 prospector-themed "Claim!" family card game in time for Christmas and preparing to launch an “Eat Putin!” board game in which dinosaurs hunt Russia's leader across time and space. It has pledged 20% of "Eat Putin!" profits to Ukrainian refugee aid.

Speedrobo's flagship card game remains "System Gate," which speculates what the solar system would look like if every planet there could support life. Vassay said he plans to add to the "System Gate" line in 2023 and to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Speedrobo.

Vassay founded Speedrobo during his senior year at Charleston High School in the inaugural year of ClassE, then led by Jeanne Dau. Each student develops a business as a final project, which was Speedrobo for Vassay. He originally used "Speedrobo" as a Lego.com login when he was a child.

"I don't know why but 4-year-old me was like, 'My name is Speedrobo now,'" Vassay said, adding that it seemed like to "coolest name ever."

After graduating from high school, Vassay continued his education at Lake Land College and then earned a bachelor's in electrical engineering at Bradley University. Vassay said he later worked as a designer for Alter Reality Games in Medina, Ohio until his employer's business was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vassay said he took the subsequent move back to Charleston as a chance to focus more on Speedrobo, which launched "System Gate" in 2020. He said he's utilized the support services of the Elevate entrepreneur center in Mattoon and the mentorship of his mother, whose businesses include LV Life Fitness.

In addition, Vassay has used Kickstarter crowdfunding platform to help with his projects and with his design work for clients, such as Plutonium Shore Games, LLC's "Legacy's Allure."

Speedrobo has set a goal of having all of its products made in the United States, locally whenever possible. For example, Vassay said the Lake Land College Print Shop has created a variety of items for him, such as cardboard standup displays of dinosaurs to help promote "Eat Putin!"

To store products, Vassay said he has rented space from Furry Warehouse in Mattoon. He said these products are available through speedrobogames.com and off the shelf at Bow Tie Games in Urbana, Sirius Unbound in Charleston, and Space Boat in Mattoon.

Friends and fellow game enthusiasts Panepinto and Vassay opened Space Boat on Sept. 14 at 1818 Broadway Ave. in a storefront renovated for them by owner Jasper Holdings, LLC. Vassay said the store name is taken from a "space boat" card in a game they played, a word that became an inside joke for them.

Space Boat has board and card games and snacks and drinks for sale behind the sales counter, and tables available for game play in front of the counter. The shop is set to be open noon-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday during the new year.

Panepinto said he has enjoyed having the flexibility of operating a game shop of his own after working for other shops over the years.