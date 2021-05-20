 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charleston, Mattoon Chamber members to vote on merging
0 comments
alert top story

Charleston, Mattoon Chamber members to vote on merging

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

At least a dozen states have announced they will drop out of the federal program providing an extra $300 in weekly payments to unemployed workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some business owners say the extra money has made it harder to fill job openings. Here's what Gov. J.B. Pritzker said when asked about the situation at an unrelated news conference Monday.

The Charleston and Mattoon Chamber of Commerce executive boards have approved a merger resolution and will now forward the proposal on for a vote by the respective memberships of those two organizations in mid-July.

Jeffrey Baker, chair of the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce board, and James Rieck, president of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce board, gave this update on the merger discussion in a letter that was emailed to members Thursday afternoon.

The letter reported that the Charleston and Mattoon Chamber boards, in separate votes, approved a resolution this week to "merge the two chambers, paving the way for the question to be put to the respective memberships in mid-July." The vote followed a joint meeting between the two boards.

DOWD: Chamber details new mask recommendations and guidelines

According to the letter, 80% of the Mattoon board approved the merger resolution and the Charleston board approved it unanimously. The letter reported that Mattoon Chamber by-laws require a 75% majority.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"No final decision will be made without first communicating with and then seeking approval of our respective memberships through a voting process," Baker and Rieck wrote. "Before a vote, the membership will have the opportunity to receive informational communications regarding the details of a merger and ask questions through a membership discussion forum."

In the interim, those with any specific matters they believe should be addressed are encouraged to contact any member of their respective Chamber board or staff.

CHAMBER COLUMN: Keep your money local with 'Choose Charleston' checks from the Chamber

"Your business is important to the community and your membership is valued. We will be sharing more information as soon as it is available," Baker and Rieck wrote. "This is a great step forward which allows our membership to decide how it wants its Chamber to function in the future."

The two Chambers publicly announced the merger discussions in March. The two organizations already conduct some activities together, such as the county Community Breakfast and some joint after-hours business open houses. In addition, some local businesses are already members of both organizations.

In 2004, a proposal to consolidate the two Chambers was approved in Charleston by 83%, a 130-30 vote, of member businesses there and in Mattoon by 58%, a 94-69 vote. However, a vote of approval from 66.6% of each Chamber's membership was needed for the two Chambers to consolidate. The proposal, consequently, succeeded in Charleston and failed in Mattoon.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's what Americans are splurging on post-pandemic

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News