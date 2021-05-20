Charleston, Mattoon Chamber members to vote on merging

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"No final decision will be made without first communicating with and then seeking approval of our respective memberships through a voting process," Baker and Rieck wrote. "Before a vote, the membership will have the opportunity to receive informational communications regarding the details of a merger and ask questions through a membership discussion forum."

In the interim, those with any specific matters they believe should be addressed are encouraged to contact any member of their respective Chamber board or staff.

"Your business is important to the community and your membership is valued. We will be sharing more information as soon as it is available," Baker and Rieck wrote. "This is a great step forward which allows our membership to decide how it wants its Chamber to function in the future."

The two Chambers publicly announced the merger discussions in March. The two organizations already conduct some activities together, such as the county Community Breakfast and some joint after-hours business open houses. In addition, some local businesses are already members of both organizations.