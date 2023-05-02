MATTOON — Brock Goonan has been operating his lawnmowing business since his freshman year at Mattoon High School but has taken it to a new level during his senior year with the help of ClassE.
Goonan said this entrepreneur class for Coles County high school students has helped him build relationships in the business community and learn about marketing. His new Goonan Lawn and Landscape signs have been popping up this spring in customers' yard around town.
"ClassE has helped me so much," Goonan said, adding this has included funds for the Lake Land College print shop to make his signs. He plans to major in computer aided design this fall at Lake Land. "That way, in the future, I can better design my landscaping on computer software."
Goonan and his 15 classmates created new businesses or further developed existing ones as part of ClassE. They plan to showcase their products and services during the annual ClassE trade show at 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, in Elevate on the north side of the Cross County Mall.
Here is a listing of the other 2022-2023 ClassE students and their businesses.
Anytime Embroidery: Mattoon senior Emma Davis and junior Avery Hall have partnered to create unique embroidered Mattoon High School merchandise and custom crewnecks. Davis plans to leave the business to Hall once she graduates later this month.
Emblaze Laser Etching: Homeschooled junior Grant Bennett provides water bottle engraving services, and each engraving comes with a video of the engraving process.
Hall of Fame Cards: Mattoon junior Andrew Wetzel goes to different sports card shows, purchases cards at an inexpensive price, and then resells them for a higher price.
Lee's Greenhouse: Mattoon junior Annabelle Lee has developed a terrarium for ClassE as she prepares to study fisheries and aquaculture in college.
MWC Media: Mattoon junior Miles Clapp started this digital marketing agency in 2022 with the idea of bringing online marketing services to local businesses, particularly those with little or no online presence.
Pristine Pottery: Mattoon seniors Rene Beltran and Andrew Karpus have partnered to create handmade pottery.
P2Z Productions: Mattoon junior Piper Sanders' videography business has produced videos for weddings, company promotions and the school district.
Rich & Co. Custom Goods: Mattoon junior Emlyn Rich has been developing her ClassE project to get experience for majoring in finance and minoring in business administration.
Stewart's Custom Workshop: Mattoon senior Stewart Druin has been developing his ClassE project to get experience for majoring in business.
Taylor Flag Co.: Mattoon junior Brock Taylor makes and sells wooden American flags.
TrentonJDesign: Mattoon senior T.J. Owens is developing a business that creates high quality graphic design work.
Walk-off: Mattoon junior Griffin Walk has been developing a business that creates high quality batting gloves.
Meet the Coles County-area 20 under 40 honorees for 2023
The ClassE high school entrepreneurship program is proud to present its inaugural class of 20 under 40 honorees — recognizing those who make a difference in the Coles County area.
Meet Colton Anderson, student ministry leader at Truth & Grace Fellowship and owner of Relentless Fitness.
20 people under 40 who make a difference in the Coles County area
Meet Alexander Benishek, community development and planning director for the city of Mattoon.
Meet Todd Bierman, general surgeon at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.
Meet Delia Bunyard, real estate managing broker at Century 21 KIMA Properties.
Meet Lance Chaney, librarian at the Mattoon Public Library.
Meet Courtney Conlin, event coordinator at Eastern Illinois Education for Employment System 340 and owner of Plush Boutique & Restyled by Plush.
Meet Morgan Cornwell, senior vice president and director of Loan Operations at First Mid Bank & Trust.
Meet Kory Culp, chief executive officer of the Clear Water Service Corporation.
Meet Craig Cunningham, senior partner at SC3F Wealth Management.
Meet Avery Drake-Adams, vice president of Drake Homes.
Meet Brock Goonan, owner of Goonan Lawn and Landscape.
Meet Jason Hortenstine, general counsel for Rural King.
Meet Chris Houchens, director of the Charleston Carnegie Public Library.
Meet Kelsey Jacobson, individual service coordinator at Prairieland Service Coordination, Inc.
Meet Tanner Laughlin, school counselor at Paris High School.
Meet Ben Oakley, agriculture teacher and FFA adviser for Charleston CUSD 1.
Meet Liz Schumacher, assistant principal at Mattoon High School.
Meet Natalie D. Zimmer, certified residential real estate appraiser, Corrie Appraisal & Consulting, Inc.