MATTOON — Brock Goonan has been operating his lawnmowing business since his freshman year at Mattoon High School but has taken it to a new level during his senior year with the help of ClassE.

Goonan said this entrepreneur class for Coles County high school students has helped him build relationships in the business community and learn about marketing. His new Goonan Lawn and Landscape signs have been popping up this spring in customers' yard around town.

"ClassE has helped me so much," Goonan said, adding this has included funds for the Lake Land College print shop to make his signs. He plans to major in computer aided design this fall at Lake Land. "That way, in the future, I can better design my landscaping on computer software."

Goonan and his 15 classmates created new businesses or further developed existing ones as part of ClassE. They plan to showcase their products and services during the annual ClassE trade show at 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, in Elevate on the north side of the Cross County Mall.

Here is a listing of the other 2022-2023 ClassE students and their businesses.

Anytime Embroidery: Mattoon senior Emma Davis and junior Avery Hall have partnered to create unique embroidered Mattoon High School merchandise and custom crewnecks. Davis plans to leave the business to Hall once she graduates later this month.

Emblaze Laser Etching: Homeschooled junior Grant Bennett provides water bottle engraving services, and each engraving comes with a video of the engraving process.

Hall of Fame Cards: Mattoon junior Andrew Wetzel goes to different sports card shows, purchases cards at an inexpensive price, and then resells them for a higher price.

Lee's Greenhouse: Mattoon junior Annabelle Lee has developed a terrarium for ClassE as she prepares to study fisheries and aquaculture in college.

MWC Media: Mattoon junior Miles Clapp started this digital marketing agency in 2022 with the idea of bringing online marketing services to local businesses, particularly those with little or no online presence.

Pristine Pottery: Mattoon seniors Rene Beltran and Andrew Karpus have partnered to create handmade pottery.

P2Z Productions: Mattoon junior Piper Sanders' videography business has produced videos for weddings, company promotions and the school district.

Rich & Co. Custom Goods: Mattoon junior Emlyn Rich has been developing her ClassE project to get experience for majoring in finance and minoring in business administration.

Stewart's Custom Workshop: Mattoon senior Stewart Druin has been developing his ClassE project to get experience for majoring in business.

Taylor Flag Co.: Mattoon junior Brock Taylor makes and sells wooden American flags.

TrentonJDesign: Mattoon senior T.J. Owens is developing a business that creates high quality graphic design work.