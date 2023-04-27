MATTOON — The annual tradition of holding a Community Leaders Breakfast to honor 20 area individuals under age 40 for their achievements as young business professionals and volunteers has been revived.
The ClassE entrepreneurship course for Coles County high school students organized this event, last held in 2014, Thursday morning at The Apostolic Center. They also renewed the tradition of of having a keynote speaker, with the 2023 presenter being Prairie City Bakery founder and 1977 Eastern Illinois University alumnus Bill Skeens.
"It's a great honor to bring back to our community the 20 Under 40 program," said ClassE student Renee Beltran. She said the 2023 honorees lead by example through their work and community service. "They believe that one person can and does make a difference."
The honorees are Colton Anderson, Kyle Barrow, Alexander Benishek, Todd Bierman, Delia Bunyard, Lance Chaney, Courtney Conlin, Morgan Cornwell, Kory Culp, Craig Cunningham, Avery Drake-Adams, Brock Goonan, Alex Hagen, Jason Hortenstine, Chris Houchens, Kelsey Jacobson, Tanner Laughlin, Ben Oakley, Liz Schumacher, and Natalie Zimmer.
As an example of the multiple roles that the 20 Under 40 play, ClassE student Piper Sanders said Rural King general counsel and ClassE board member Jason Hortenstine is also a mentor for her in this entrepreneurship course.
"Thank you for all that you have done for me this year. I appreciate it," Sanders said.
Young leaders were honored through 20 Under 40 from 2004-2014. ClassE's teacher, Vince Walk, and its board decided to revive the program as class project.
Thursday's breakfast also included honors being presented to founding ClassE teacher Jeanne Dau, who retired during the pandemic, and to board member of the year Courtney Conlin, who helped organize ClassE's first prom dress sale this spring.
The 20 under 40 honorees also include a ClassE student, Brock Goonan. The 17-year-old from Mattoon High School owns Goonan Lawn and Landscape, plus volunteers with the Fit-2-Serve ministry that has a community gardening program.
Each ClassE student is assigned to develop a business by the end of the school year. Their annual trade show is set for 4:30-6:30 p.m. May 3 at the Elevate business incubation hub, where ClassE meets.
Skeens, a Chicago area native who began a snack sales business out of his Thomas Hall dorm room, said ClassE students have gained valuable experience that will be part of their personal "brand" as they seek professional opportunities after graduation.
"You have a brand already, which is you have gone forward and started a business," Skeens said.
After Skeens graduated from EIU, he worked for 16 years for Sarah Lee Corp. in marketing and management positions. He then left corporate life to found his Prairie City Bakery business in 1994.
Skeens said one early Prairie City product, Muffin Tops, got priceless exposure on "Seinfeld." He said his business eventually grew to have over 125 items, including top-selling Ooey Gooey Butter Cakes, and provide the "Official Cookie of the Chicago Cubs" for 10 years. He said this followed a lot of trial and error, such as having to throw out a $8,000 subpar first batch of muffins.
"It is good to make mistakes because you can learn from whatever those mistakes are," said Skeens, who has been serving as a mentor for entrepreneurs since selling his business to Little Debbie maker McKee Foods in 2019. "I applaud you for starting your first business. It doesn't mean it's your last business. Everything is a steppingstone to the next thing you're going to do."
Eastern Illinois University studio art master's students Lilly Lee of Toledo and Peyton Morrow of Mattoon stand on the "Art 13" exhibit floor Monday morning in the Lone Elm Room at the Mattoon train depot. The exhibit features the work of Lee, Morrow and 11 of their classmates in the studio art program.
Lake Land College President Josh Bullock, at left, and Eastern Illinois University President David Glassman sign an agreement on Thursday to help students who have paused their education complete degrees. EIU Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Jay Gatrell, who will become the university's next president this summer after Glassman's retirement, sits to the right watching the signing in the Foundation and Alumni Center at Lake Land's campus in Mattoon.
English professor Jeannie Ludlow greets her students at the start of a Spanish literature class Friday afternoon in Coleman Hall as Eastern Illinois University's classes resumed after the faculty and academic support professionals union suspended its strike that morning.
Economic professor Teshome Abebe, at left, elementary education major Joshua Doty, and mathematics and computer science professor Bogdan Petrenko get pizza as striking Eastern Illinois University faculty and academic support professionals, along with student supporters, shared a meal Wednesday afternoon at Morton Park in Charleston.
Teaching, learning and foundations instructor Denise Reid serves as a pivot point in the picket line as striking Eastern Illinois University faculty and academic supporter professionals, along with student supporters, march Wednesday afternoon in front of EIU's Old Main in Charleston.
Rocco, 14, is bundled up by his owner, Eastern Illinois University student Bella Manrique of Champaign, during the Charleston Parks and Recreation Department's Easter egg hunt for dogs Saturday morning at Morton Park.
Eastern Illinois University beach volleyball player Emily Wilcox of Fort Wayne, Indiana, leaps for the ball alongside Panther teammate Ella Collins of Lake Mills, Wisconsin, during a match with Missouri Baptist on Monday afternoon at Sister City Park in Charleston.
Eastern Illinois University students D'Ajanae Jackson, at left, Aryanna Southworth and Danielle Frank make a knotted fleece blanket during the annual MLK Jr. Day of Service on Monday in the University Ballroom in the Martin Luther King Jr. University Union.
Fall 2022 Eastern Illinois University graduate Benjamin Ellison of Pekin tries on his graduation gown with the help of Herff Jones employee Mark Krevin in the Student Recreation Center before the commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday in adjacent Lantz Arena.
Eastern Illinois University graduate student Victoria Tegge is shown Friday night looking over stacks of knotted fleece blankets that student volunteers assembled in preparation for the annual One Stop Community Christmas on Saturday in Lake Land College's West Building in Mattoon.
Eastern Illinois University President David Glassman, at left, and Lake Land College President Josh Bullock speak during the Community Update Breakfast held by the Charleston and Mattoon Chambers of Commerce on Friday at the Unique Suites Hotel in Charleston.
Elise Warner and Taylor Sprenkle, freshmen at Eastern Illinois University, read stories about individuals who lost their lives to suicide. The stories came from loved ones who wanted to share information about those who died and were attached to bookbags spread around the Library Quad at EIU. Warner said the display was “very impactful.” The display, titled Send Silence Packing, was creating by the organization Active Minds and sponsored by Aetna and the State of Illinois Central Management Services.
In this file photo, Eastern Illinois University student photographer Jessica Nantes takes a photo of Ceci Brinker, the university's director of student life. "EIU" letters and props were set up for students to mark their first day of the semester with a photo.
Eastern Illinois University's 2022-2023 academic year included the announcement of the next president, a faculty and academic support staff strike, a new partnership with Lake Land College, and more.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
TYRIQ E. JOHNSON, FOR THE JG-TC
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
HERM MEADOWS, JG-TC
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
HERM MEADOWS, JG-TC
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
corryn.brock
CLAY JACKSON, LEE ENTERPRISES
