MATTOON — The annual tradition of holding a Community Leaders Breakfast to honor 20 area individuals under age 40 for their achievements as young business professionals and volunteers has been revived.

The ClassE entrepreneurship course for Coles County high school students organized this event, last held in 2014, Thursday morning at The Apostolic Center. They also renewed the tradition of of having a keynote speaker, with the 2023 presenter being Prairie City Bakery founder and 1977 Eastern Illinois University alumnus Bill Skeens.

"It's a great honor to bring back to our community the 20 Under 40 program," said ClassE student Renee Beltran. She said the 2023 honorees lead by example through their work and community service. "They believe that one person can and does make a difference."

The honorees are Colton Anderson, Kyle Barrow, Alexander Benishek, Todd Bierman, Delia Bunyard, Lance Chaney, Courtney Conlin, Morgan Cornwell, Kory Culp, Craig Cunningham, Avery Drake-Adams, Brock Goonan, Alex Hagen, Jason Hortenstine, Chris Houchens, Kelsey Jacobson, Tanner Laughlin, Ben Oakley, Liz Schumacher, and Natalie Zimmer.

As an example of the multiple roles that the 20 Under 40 play, ClassE student Piper Sanders said Rural King general counsel and ClassE board member Jason Hortenstine is also a mentor for her in this entrepreneurship course.

"Thank you for all that you have done for me this year. I appreciate it," Sanders said.

Young leaders were honored through 20 Under 40 from 2004-2014. ClassE's teacher, Vince Walk, and its board decided to revive the program as class project.

Thursday's breakfast also included honors being presented to founding ClassE teacher Jeanne Dau, who retired during the pandemic, and to board member of the year Courtney Conlin, who helped organize ClassE's first prom dress sale this spring.

The 20 under 40 honorees also include a ClassE student, Brock Goonan. The 17-year-old from Mattoon High School owns Goonan Lawn and Landscape, plus volunteers with the Fit-2-Serve ministry that has a community gardening program.

Each ClassE student is assigned to develop a business by the end of the school year. Their annual trade show is set for 4:30-6:30 p.m. May 3 at the Elevate business incubation hub, where ClassE meets.

Skeens, a Chicago area native who began a snack sales business out of his Thomas Hall dorm room, said ClassE students have gained valuable experience that will be part of their personal "brand" as they seek professional opportunities after graduation.

"You have a brand already, which is you have gone forward and started a business," Skeens said.

After Skeens graduated from EIU, he worked for 16 years for Sarah Lee Corp. in marketing and management positions. He then left corporate life to found his Prairie City Bakery business in 1994.

Skeens said one early Prairie City product, Muffin Tops, got priceless exposure on "Seinfeld." He said his business eventually grew to have over 125 items, including top-selling Ooey Gooey Butter Cakes, and provide the "Official Cookie of the Chicago Cubs" for 10 years. He said this followed a lot of trial and error, such as having to throw out a $8,000 subpar first batch of muffins.

"It is good to make mistakes because you can learn from whatever those mistakes are," said Skeens, who has been serving as a mentor for entrepreneurs since selling his business to Little Debbie maker McKee Foods in 2019. "I applaud you for starting your first business. It doesn't mean it's your last business. Everything is a steppingstone to the next thing you're going to do."