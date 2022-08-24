Coles County game developer to hold prerelease tournament at Elevate

MATTOON — Coles County indie developer Speedrobo Games plans to hold a prerelease tournament for its new card game, System Gate, on Aug. 27 at the Elevate CCIC, Inc. entrepreneur center.

Rhydon Vassay, who graduates from Charleston High School in 2013, started Speedrobo Games as his high school business class senior project and has been developing his indie game studio ever since then, including with support from Elevate. Speedrobo Games has released multiple games, and is publishing and developing several more physical and digital games. It has also helped other companies complete their projects, including Legacy’s Allure.

"Speedrobo Games is dedicated to bringing truly family friendly games and business models to the games industry. As a company, Speedrobo Games is focused on supporting its local community. All System Gate cards are printed and packaged in Mattoon and Charleston," said Vassay's prerelease tournament announcement.

System Gate poses the question, "What would the world look like if every planet in our solar system could support life? Open the Gate to that future!" Game fans are invited to take part in the tournament, which offers prizes and discounts, from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Elevate, which is located on the north side of the Cross County Mall.