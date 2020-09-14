Coles County Habitat for Humanity receives grant from Ameren Illinois to support 40th Build

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — Coles County Habitat for Humanity received a $5,000 grant from Ameren Illinois to support the build of the 40th partner family's home.

The purpose of Habitat's affordable housing program is to enable low-income individuals and families the opportunity to become homeowners and improve their quality of life by breaking free from the cycle of poverty.

"We are so grateful to Ameren Illinois for their support in building this home for Stacey Cooper and her two daughters," said Melissa McDaniel, executive director, Coles County Habitat for Humanity. "With their grant, this family will be able to have an affordable mortgage with zero percent interest and make a home for themselves they will be able to enjoy for years to come."

The grant funds were made available through the Ameren Cares program, which connects Ameren Illinois with the communities it serves through charitable giving and volunteering. Dave Walters, region director of Electric Services for Ameren Illinois, said a key focus of this program is to partner with community organizations like Coles County Habitat for Humanity to improve the quality of life in Ameren Illinois’ service territory.