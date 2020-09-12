 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coles County real estate transactions
0 comments

Coles County real estate transactions

{{featured_button_text}}
  • 110 W. Poplar St., Ashmore, $100,100, Shannon D. Craft to Markus Andrew Wilson
  • 19036 N. County Road 2500E, Oakland, $153,000, Melvin L. McGregor to Tyler D. McGregor
  • 3208 E. Lake Paradise Road, $7,469, City of Mattoon to Christopher Lee and Holly Ann Davenport
  • 2915 Oakwood Drive, Charleston, $309,000, Michael K. Benson to Michael J. Heise
  • 103 E. Adams St., Janesville, $29,000, E.M. Central Court to Zachary L. Hamilton
  • 717 Eastgate Drive, Charleston, $71,900, Lelia M. Adair to Kaitlyn D. Denton
  • 422 W. Taylor Ave., Charleston, $64,500, Olive J. Bosler by her attorney in fact George William Bosler to Nicholas Fonseca
  • 52 Sugar Creek Lane, Mattoon, $305,000, Brian M. Fogarty to Justin Shupe
  • 2905 Walnut Ave., Mattoon, $74,500, Eric J. Mason to Jordan R. Miller
  • 635 Fox Lake Drive, Charleston, $250,000, Yunus Kathawala and Rizwana Kathawala as trustees of the Yunus and Rizwana Kathawala revocable living trust to Farhad Sadeh
  • 18154 N. County Road 2400E, Oakland, $115,000, Jason Conner to Justin and Victoria Hoffman
  • 100 Tyler Ave., Charleston, $47,500, J&T Enterprises of Mattoon Inc. to Miles Henderson
  • 14545 Hill Road, Humboldt, $29,500, Harold E. Pippin to Cathlene M. Williams
  • 914 Westgate Drive, Charleston, $94,500, Sharon D. Patton to Sherry McCaslin
  • 776 12th St., Charleston, $56,500, Kathleen E. Finn to Kevin M. Walker
  • 1718 McComb St., Charleston, $134,500, Faik Zendeli to Steven J. McGhee
  • 1824 Dakota Ave., Mattoon, $42,500, Edward D. Fry estate to the First National Bank, Mattoon
  • 2817 Shelby Ave., Mattoon, $82,500, Doug Morrow to Christopher Gordon
  • 513 Wilson Ave., Charleston, $140,000, Michael Hawker and Mary L. Hawker to Robert Lawrence and Joyce Lawrence
  • 504 Cresent Drive, Mattoon, $235,000, Francisco De La Cruz-Newlan to William and Amber Behrends
  • Approximately 4 1/2 acres, Hutton Township, PIN 05-0-01200-003, $44,000, Michael J. Heise to Timothy D. Whalin
  • 201 Richmond Avenue East, Mattoon, $443,060, First Mid Bank & Trust as trustee to JDNW LLC
  • 2995 Whitetail Drive, Charleston, $155,500, Julie M. Allen to Jeffrey S. Lahr
  • 506 Mulberry St,. Humboldt, $88,000, Eldon Lyle Schlbach or Griffin M. Luce
  • Approximately 17 acres of timber ground along County Road 2000E, Morgan Township, PIN 08-0-00561-001, $127,069, Benjamin Helmuth Jr. and Prospect Bank, trustees under the Benjamin Helmuth Jr. living trust to Gregory H. and Kimberly I. Morris
  • 411 Lafayette Avenue East, Mattoon, $250,000, Chad E. Clevenger to Julie F. Willingham
  • Eighty acres, Ashmore Township, PIN 01-0-02057-000, $660,000, Charles Kern to GCZ Coles I LLC
  • 509 N. 13th St., Mattoon, $17,000, U.S. National Bank Association to Matt Frederick, trustee
  • Forty acres of farm land, Ashmore Township, PIN 01-0-00776-000, $90,000, Nancy Kay Hunt to Judy Gail Milam
  • 2390 Pond Lane, Mattoon, $10,445.27, City of Mattoon to Joseph D. Gilkerson and Sheri M. Gilkerson
  • 3140 East Lake Paradise Road, Mattoon, $7,054.73, City of Mattoon to Joseph D. Gilkerson and Sheri M. Gilkerson
  • 648 N. Seventh St., Charleston, $47,000, Jack L. Adair to Lucas Kline
  • 221 Briar Lane, Mattoon, $89,900, Artlet J. Hertel to Allison L. Hudson
  • 1820 DeWitt Ave., Mattoon, $52,000, Kurt Stretch to Washington Savings Bank as trustee
  • 1312 Douglas St., Charleston, $137,000, Jeffrey Scot Hays to Jonathon Marucco
  • 509 Hall Court, Charleston, $64,388, Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Alexander Jason Gowin
  • 1500 Broadmoor, Mattoon, $210,000,  Meghan Benham to Cordaro and Ripley Cavazos
  • Approximately 19 acres of farm land, Pleasant Grove Township, PIN 11-000878-001, $142,500, estate of Elizabeth A. Lake Pitcher to Tyler J. Overton and Candace J. Overton
  • 3001 Marion Ave., Mattoon, $56,884, Dora J. Dallas to Anita Marie Tutt
  • Twenty acres of farm land, Lafayette Township, PIN 06-0-00735-000, $215,000, Lyle D. Weber to Robert A. Loudermilk
  • 1011 Grant Ave., Charleston, $154,000, Stephen R. Swango to Darin M. Bowers
  • 609 Wabash Ave., Mattoon, $84,500, Donald J. McKee Jr. to Jennifer Lynn Derrickson
  • 1009 N. 31st St., Mattoon, $120,900, Phillip David Morgan to Sara R. Diepholz
  • 200 Richmond Ave., Mattoon, $66,000, Charles L. Croft to Audra Slater
  • 2113 Lafayette Ave., Mattoon, $30,000, Cont First National Bank, trustee, to A&D Residential Properties LLC
  • Approximately 85 acres of farm land, Lafayette Township, PIN 06-0-00068-000, $6,188,797, Princeton Mining Company Inc. to Blue Humboldt III LLC
  • 207 E. Main St., Lerna, $80,000, Jean Ann Strong to Robert L. and Betty M. Atteberry
  • Approximately 91 acres of farm land, Hutton Township, PIN 05-0-01302-000, $189,000, Janet L. Johns to Jon W. Strader
  • 5855 N. County Road 1400E, Charleston, $68,500, Lucretia L. Miller to Zachary W. Werling
  • 1819 Phillips Place, Charleston, $105,000, Beverly Jo Phelps to Christopher Fryer
  • 1505 Shelby Ave., Mattoon, $10,000, Blue Tree Properties LLC to Justin L. Wall
  • 6556 Snake Trail Road, Charleston, $180,000, Jeremy J. Buckles to Adam R. Kieffer
  • 1317 Edgar Ave., Mattoon, $20,000, Jacqueline Peoples to Todd Reardon Sr.
  • 304 Main St., Lerna, $50,000, Richard L. Phillips to Ryan Richards
  • 3221 Richmond Ave., Mattoon, $55,000, the estate of John D. Piacentine to Zora Properties LLC
  • Approximately one-third acre of vacant land, Charleston Township, PIN 02-1-01293-000, $3,500, Green Acres Enterprises Inc. to David and Donna Easterday
  • 620 Ninth St., Charleston, $64,900, James Glenn Bennett to Nicholas Keith Carlberg
  • 203 W. Washington St., Oakland, $50,000, Ramona Kuykendall to Stephanie Kuykendall
  • 16 Westwood, Mattoon, $80,000, Julie Nelson to Benjamin Harrington
  • 1118 Timberline Drive, Charleston, $240,000, Seth M. Lovell to John K. Pogue
  • 920 C St., Charleston, $79,900, James P. Sweeney Jr. to Shannon D. Craft
  • 1621 Monroe Ave., Charleston, $38,000, Qing Hubschmitt aka Ching Tian Hubschmitt to Jacob D. Thomas
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Mattoon bank talks about coin shortage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News