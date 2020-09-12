Coles County real estate transactions

- 110 W. Poplar St., Ashmore, $100,100, Shannon D. Craft to Markus Andrew Wilson
- 19036 N. County Road 2500E, Oakland, $153,000, Melvin L. McGregor to Tyler D. McGregor
- 3208 E. Lake Paradise Road, $7,469, City of Mattoon to Christopher Lee and Holly Ann Davenport
- 2915 Oakwood Drive, Charleston, $309,000, Michael K. Benson to Michael J. Heise
- 103 E. Adams St., Janesville, $29,000, E.M. Central Court to Zachary L. Hamilton
- 717 Eastgate Drive, Charleston, $71,900, Lelia M. Adair to Kaitlyn D. Denton
- 422 W. Taylor Ave., Charleston, $64,500, Olive J. Bosler by her attorney in fact George William Bosler to Nicholas Fonseca
- 52 Sugar Creek Lane, Mattoon, $305,000, Brian M. Fogarty to Justin Shupe
- 2905 Walnut Ave., Mattoon, $74,500, Eric J. Mason to Jordan R. Miller
- 635 Fox Lake Drive, Charleston, $250,000, Yunus Kathawala and Rizwana Kathawala as trustees of the Yunus and Rizwana Kathawala revocable living trust to Farhad Sadeh
- 18154 N. County Road 2400E, Oakland, $115,000, Jason Conner to Justin and Victoria Hoffman
- 100 Tyler Ave., Charleston, $47,500, J&T Enterprises of Mattoon Inc. to Miles Henderson
- 14545 Hill Road, Humboldt, $29,500, Harold E. Pippin to Cathlene M. Williams
- 914 Westgate Drive, Charleston, $94,500, Sharon D. Patton to Sherry McCaslin
- 776 12th St., Charleston, $56,500, Kathleen E. Finn to Kevin M. Walker
- 1718 McComb St., Charleston, $134,500, Faik Zendeli to Steven J. McGhee
- 1824 Dakota Ave., Mattoon, $42,500, Edward D. Fry estate to the First National Bank, Mattoon
- 2817 Shelby Ave., Mattoon, $82,500, Doug Morrow to Christopher Gordon
- 513 Wilson Ave., Charleston, $140,000, Michael Hawker and Mary L. Hawker to Robert Lawrence and Joyce Lawrence
- 504 Cresent Drive, Mattoon, $235,000, Francisco De La Cruz-Newlan to William and Amber Behrends
- Approximately 4 1/2 acres, Hutton Township, PIN 05-0-01200-003, $44,000, Michael J. Heise to Timothy D. Whalin
- 201 Richmond Avenue East, Mattoon, $443,060, First Mid Bank & Trust as trustee to JDNW LLC
- 2995 Whitetail Drive, Charleston, $155,500, Julie M. Allen to Jeffrey S. Lahr
- 506 Mulberry St,. Humboldt, $88,000, Eldon Lyle Schlbach or Griffin M. Luce
- Approximately 17 acres of timber ground along County Road 2000E, Morgan Township, PIN 08-0-00561-001, $127,069, Benjamin Helmuth Jr. and Prospect Bank, trustees under the Benjamin Helmuth Jr. living trust to Gregory H. and Kimberly I. Morris
- 411 Lafayette Avenue East, Mattoon, $250,000, Chad E. Clevenger to Julie F. Willingham
- Eighty acres, Ashmore Township, PIN 01-0-02057-000, $660,000, Charles Kern to GCZ Coles I LLC
- 509 N. 13th St., Mattoon, $17,000, U.S. National Bank Association to Matt Frederick, trustee
- Forty acres of farm land, Ashmore Township, PIN 01-0-00776-000, $90,000, Nancy Kay Hunt to Judy Gail Milam
- 2390 Pond Lane, Mattoon, $10,445.27, City of Mattoon to Joseph D. Gilkerson and Sheri M. Gilkerson
- 3140 East Lake Paradise Road, Mattoon, $7,054.73, City of Mattoon to Joseph D. Gilkerson and Sheri M. Gilkerson
- 648 N. Seventh St., Charleston, $47,000, Jack L. Adair to Lucas Kline
- 221 Briar Lane, Mattoon, $89,900, Artlet J. Hertel to Allison L. Hudson
- 1820 DeWitt Ave., Mattoon, $52,000, Kurt Stretch to Washington Savings Bank as trustee
- 1312 Douglas St., Charleston, $137,000, Jeffrey Scot Hays to Jonathon Marucco
- 509 Hall Court, Charleston, $64,388, Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Alexander Jason Gowin
- 1500 Broadmoor, Mattoon, $210,000, Meghan Benham to Cordaro and Ripley Cavazos
- Approximately 19 acres of farm land, Pleasant Grove Township, PIN 11-000878-001, $142,500, estate of Elizabeth A. Lake Pitcher to Tyler J. Overton and Candace J. Overton
- 3001 Marion Ave., Mattoon, $56,884, Dora J. Dallas to Anita Marie Tutt
- Twenty acres of farm land, Lafayette Township, PIN 06-0-00735-000, $215,000, Lyle D. Weber to Robert A. Loudermilk
- 1011 Grant Ave., Charleston, $154,000, Stephen R. Swango to Darin M. Bowers
- 609 Wabash Ave., Mattoon, $84,500, Donald J. McKee Jr. to Jennifer Lynn Derrickson
- 1009 N. 31st St., Mattoon, $120,900, Phillip David Morgan to Sara R. Diepholz
- 200 Richmond Ave., Mattoon, $66,000, Charles L. Croft to Audra Slater
- 2113 Lafayette Ave., Mattoon, $30,000, Cont First National Bank, trustee, to A&D Residential Properties LLC
- Approximately 85 acres of farm land, Lafayette Township, PIN 06-0-00068-000, $6,188,797, Princeton Mining Company Inc. to Blue Humboldt III LLC
- 207 E. Main St., Lerna, $80,000, Jean Ann Strong to Robert L. and Betty M. Atteberry
- Approximately 91 acres of farm land, Hutton Township, PIN 05-0-01302-000, $189,000, Janet L. Johns to Jon W. Strader
- 5855 N. County Road 1400E, Charleston, $68,500, Lucretia L. Miller to Zachary W. Werling
- 1819 Phillips Place, Charleston, $105,000, Beverly Jo Phelps to Christopher Fryer
- 1505 Shelby Ave., Mattoon, $10,000, Blue Tree Properties LLC to Justin L. Wall
- 6556 Snake Trail Road, Charleston, $180,000, Jeremy J. Buckles to Adam R. Kieffer
- 1317 Edgar Ave., Mattoon, $20,000, Jacqueline Peoples to Todd Reardon Sr.
- 304 Main St., Lerna, $50,000, Richard L. Phillips to Ryan Richards
- 3221 Richmond Ave., Mattoon, $55,000, the estate of John D. Piacentine to Zora Properties LLC
- Approximately one-third acre of vacant land, Charleston Township, PIN 02-1-01293-000, $3,500, Green Acres Enterprises Inc. to David and Donna Easterday
- 620 Ninth St., Charleston, $64,900, James Glenn Bennett to Nicholas Keith Carlberg
- 203 W. Washington St., Oakland, $50,000, Ramona Kuykendall to Stephanie Kuykendall
- 16 Westwood, Mattoon, $80,000, Julie Nelson to Benjamin Harrington
- 1118 Timberline Drive, Charleston, $240,000, Seth M. Lovell to John K. Pogue
- 920 C St., Charleston, $79,900, James P. Sweeney Jr. to Shannon D. Craft
- 1621 Monroe Ave., Charleston, $38,000, Qing Hubschmitt aka Ching Tian Hubschmitt to Jacob D. Thomas
