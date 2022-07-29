Coles County stores see more sales with $1.1 billion lottery jackpot

MATTOON — Urvish Amin and his family have seen several new faces among the regular customers this week at their Harry's Gas & Liquor store on Old State Road.

Amin and other Coles County convenience store owners said the estimated $1.1 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot has been bringing in new customers, plus lottery tickets purchases from regular ones who don't usually play.

"They are always just talking about how excited it would be to win it and what they would do with the money," Amin said, adding that he has heard comments ranging from those who would make charitable donations to those who would take the money and disappear. Amin added that he does not play the lottery, but hopes that one of his customers will beat the odds and win.

John Woodruff, co-owner of Express Drive-Thru on Charleston Avenue in Mattoon, said he has seen the ranks of the "die hard" customers who play various lottery games on a regular basis be joined this week by newcomers playing just for fun. Woodruff said he has seen employees at various workplaces pool their money to purchase Mega Millions tickets, but not as many as before remote work became more commonplace.

Woodruff said he and his family are "definitely playing," adding he has purchased a ticket for himself. He already has plans for his theoretical winnings.

"I would definitely take care of the employees and take a vacation," Woodruff said.

Tim Inman, owner of the I & I Deli along Illinois Route 16 in Ashmore, said he is always on the job operating his convenience store, so he would definitely take a vacation if one of his Mega Millions tickets turns out to be a winner.

"I normally don't play but when it gets this high I usually buy a couple of tickets for myself," Inman said.