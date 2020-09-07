Coles County tourism revenue grew in 2019 before COVID-19 hit special events in 2020

MATTOON — Annual tourism revenue in Coles County was on a growth track in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the cancellation of Bagelfest, the Coles County Fair and other special events in 2020.
Charleston and Mattoon tourism officials said figures released late last week by the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity and the Illinois Office of Tourism for Coles County in 2019 showed a 4.3% increase over 2018. They reported that the total economic impact rose from $55.60 million in 2018 to $57.96 million in 2019.
"The 2019 numbers show that Coles County was progressing in the right direction with tourism before COVID-19 hit this year. It is our collective hope that normalcy will return soon and we can recapture that momentum," said Mattoon Tourism & Arts Director Angelia Burgett.
Other special events canceled in 2020 included Eastern Illinois University's Celebration: A Festival of the Arts and its spring commencement ceremony; the Red, White & Blue Days Fourth of July celebration in Charleston; the Charleston-Mattoon fireworks and the airshow at the Coles County Memorial Airport; the IHSA boys and girls state track and field finals at Eastern; and several foot races and youth baseball and softball tournaments.
"While it is difficult to measure our full loss of dollars in 2020, we are all working in preparation of being ready to fully open up when guidelines allow. Coles County cannot wait to have visitors back in our area," said Charleston Tourism Director Diane Radliff.
The Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity and the Office of Tourism reported that the state, as a whole, saw its ninth consecutive year of record tourism growth in 2019. These organizations cited U.S. Travel Association figures showing that the 120 million visitors in Illinois last year spent nearly $43.1 billion, a $1.3 billion increase over the prior year.
The two state organizations also reported that these expenditures directly supported more than 344,100 jobs in the Illinois travel and tourism industry, an increase of 1,800 jobs from 2018. Travel also reportedly generated nearly $2.5 billion in state tax revenue, an increase of 7.7 percent.
