Coles Together announces 2020 Board changes

Coles Together has announced new and retiring members from its board. Following a long career of public service to the economic development organization, Joyce Madigan, a partner with the accounting firm of Gilbert, Metzger, and Madigan, has retired from the Coles Together board. Madigan served the organization in one capacity or another nearly every year since its inception in 1988. Madigan’s accounting and financial expertise guided the group to make smart decisions in times of economic growth and economic contraction resulting in a stable and strong organization.
Tom White, Chief Technology Officer at Consolidated Communications (CCI) is leaving the board after years of service. White’s role at a leading communications company and his strength in communications technology, network design and development, engineering, and communications field services enabled Coles Together to provide top-notch and compelling data to companies interested in expanding or locating in Coles County. Even though White is leaving the board, Coles Together looks forward to a continued strong partnership with CCI as Doug Abolt, Vice President of Commercial Product Development fills that role. Abolt oversees CCI’s commercial product development and strategy, including new product launches which will allow a seamless transfer of information from CCI to business prospects at Coles Together.
Also leaving the board due to term limits is Jeremy Yost. Yost is CEO of Yost Enterprises and Yost Management Services, Inc. specializing in real estate development with a track record of more than $150 million in real estate projects across Illinois. Yost’s latest project, which under construction in Mattoon, is a 4-story, 102 room Hilton Garden Inn with an adjoining restaurant and 550 seat convention center anticipated to open in late spring 2021.
Coles Together has been fortunate to have these directors serve the organization and will miss their leadership and wise counsel.
Joining the board are Carlos Ortega and Summer Hallowell. Ortega is Executive Director of Elevate, CCIC, the county’s incubator and co-working space dedicated to assisting entrepreneurs in East Central Illinois. Prior to joining Elevate, Ortega served as a Peace Corp volunteer working in public health, economic development, and teaching. He has also worked for the Illinois State Senate.
Hallowell is the Center Manager for First Financial Bank in Charleston. Hallowell began her career in banking 20 years ago and has been Center Manager at First Financial for the last 14 years. Hallowell has a keen interest in business development, economic development, and linking resources from the bank to grow the communities in Coles County.
Coles Together is pleased these individuals have taken time from their busy schedules to support the non-profit’s work to improve the local economy.
