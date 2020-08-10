Coles Together announces 2020 Board changes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Coles Together has announced new and retiring members from its board. Following a long career of public service to the economic development organization, Joyce Madigan, a partner with the accounting firm of Gilbert, Metzger, and Madigan, has retired from the Coles Together board. Madigan served the organization in one capacity or another nearly every year since its inception in 1988. Madigan’s accounting and financial expertise guided the group to make smart decisions in times of economic growth and economic contraction resulting in a stable and strong organization.

Tom White, Chief Technology Officer at Consolidated Communications (CCI) is leaving the board after years of service. White’s role at a leading communications company and his strength in communications technology, network design and development, engineering, and communications field services enabled Coles Together to provide top-notch and compelling data to companies interested in expanding or locating in Coles County. Even though White is leaving the board, Coles Together looks forward to a continued strong partnership with CCI as Doug Abolt, Vice President of Commercial Product Development fills that role. Abolt oversees CCI’s commercial product development and strategy, including new product launches which will allow a seamless transfer of information from CCI to business prospects at Coles Together.