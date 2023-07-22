MATTOON — The Paid Leave for All Workers Act will be discussed during a presentation and livestream event at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 27.

Illinois recently became the third state to provide employees with up to 40 hours of paid leave during a 12-month period to be used for any reason.

Legal expert Brian Wacker, partner with The Cook Legal Group, will break down this new legislation and discuss how employers need to prepare for compliance.

The event, hosted by Coles Together, will be held at Hilton Garden Inn in Mattoon. No registration is required. Call Coles Together at 217-258-5627 for more information.

For those unable to attend, The Business Navigator Alliance of Southcentral and Southeastern Illinois will be livestreaming the discussion. There is no cost to access the livestream, but attendees must register at ilbusinessnavigators.com