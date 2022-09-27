Community being surveyed about Mattoon housing needs

MATTOON — Staff at the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce have periodically heard from businesses with newly recruited employees and from prospective residents struggling to find local housing.

Carolyn Cloyd, executive assistant with the Chamber, said this is among the reasons why they are part of ongoing efforts to alleviate the housing shortage in Mattoon, including a related new survey that is being emailed to various stakeholder groups in the community.

"The housing situation is a priority," said Cloyd, who is part of the Mattoon in Motion community planning group's housing committee. Cloyd said the need for housing will likely increase due to economic development associated with the proposed Mattoon Sports Complex along Interstate 57 and Illinois Route 16. "We know we need to be proactive."

Mattoon in Motion has reported that it is conducting a community housing survey, in partnership with the city of Mattoon, to determine future housing development and rehabilitation needs and projects for the community.

As part of this information gathering effort, Mattoon in Motion has created five surveys that ask different questions from individuals and organizations that have unique perspectives about the housing situation in Mattoon.

Mattoon in Motion reported that all information provided by individuals will anonymous. For organizations filling out the employer, real estate agent and lender, and landlord surveys, there is an option to provide contact information for follow-up. The survey will help Mattoon in Motion with applying for grants and providing information to housing developers.

Melissa McDaniel, chair of the housing committee, said during the Sept. 6 Mattoon City Council meeting that the committee has been looking at approximately half a dozen sites in Mattoon that could potentially host residential subdivisions. She said grant funding could help the city with extending street, sidewalk and water-sewer infrastructure to promote subdivision development.