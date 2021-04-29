 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Consolidated Communications report $62.1 million loss
0 comments
alert top story

Consolidated Communications report $62.1 million loss

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

President Joe Biden’s first speech to the U.S. Congress focused on his plans for child care, education and helping the middle class while also touting his successes with COVID-19 vaccinations.

This story will be updated. 

MATTOON — Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $62.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On a per-share basis, the Mattoon-based company said it had a loss of 80 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and severance costs, were 21 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $324.8 million in the period.

Consolidated Communications shares have climbed 36% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 13% in the last 12 months.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Tesla beats quarterly revenue expectations

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News