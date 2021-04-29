Consolidated Communications report $62.1 million loss

This story will be updated.

MATTOON — Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $62.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On a per-share basis, the Mattoon-based company said it had a loss of 80 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and severance costs, were 21 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $324.8 million in the period.

Consolidated Communications shares have climbed 36% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 13% in the last 12 months.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0