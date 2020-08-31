Consolidated Communications wins award for COVID-19 response

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — Consolidated Communications, a leading broadband and business communications provider, has been named the winner of a Silver Stevie Award for its COVID-19 response in the fifth annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world’s best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work.

More than 700 nominations from organizations of all sizes were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of HR-related categories. Consolidated Communications was nominated in the COVID-19 Response Most Valuable Employer category for companies with more than 2,500 employees.

“The health and safety of our employees is Consolidated’s top priority and our leaders swiftly created and implemented a comprehensive plan to protect our teams and ensure business continuity,” said Bob Udell, president and CEO of Consolidated Communications. “We’re a critical service provider and I’m proud of the way our employees powered through adversity to effectively take care of customers while keeping themselves and co-workers safe.”

More than 90 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select the 2020 Stevie Award winners.