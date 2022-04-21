Consolidated debuting new high speed internet service in Coles County, beyond

MATTOON — Consolidated Communications plans to debut a new FidiumSM gigabit broadband internet service in Charleston, Mattoon and beyond, a service reportedly with speeds 10 times faster than the national average.

The Mattoon-based company reported that it is taking signups for when Fidium lights up in more than 8,700 homes next month in Coles County, Shelbyville, Litchfield and Taylorville. Consolidated also reported that an additional 12,000 area homes are expected to have access by the end of 2022 at a time when only 21.4% of Illinois residents have access to fiber optic internet.

Angela Griffin, president of the Coles Together economic development organization, said in a press release that reliable, high speed internet featuring gigabit fiber is as important in the recruitment and retention of businesses as financial incentives, a skilled workforce, and prime real estate.

“Consolidated’s investment in our communities allows businesses to reliably interact with their customers, vendors, and employees at locations across the globe. It also supports the recruitment of high-tech jobs that pay higher wages creating opportunities for the people who live here," Griffin said.

Ed Dowd, executive director of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce, said in the release that high-speed, reliable internet drives economic, educational and quality of life benefits for communities.

“Mattoon is grateful for Consolidated’s continued investment in our broadband infrastructure. I’m excited that Mattoon residents and businesses will benefit from Fidium, Consolidated’s new future-proof, gigabit fiber internet service," Dowd said.

Brett Bennett, senior director for product management for Consolidated, said Wednesday that Fidium will help those adapting as the work environment continues to change in the future, with more businesses being able to locate away from urban areas and more employees being able to work from home. He said this process already accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bennett, who is based in Charleston, said the new high speed service will help community members with uploading text files, photos and videos for work or home use.

"Things like that are going to be lightning fast with the new service," Bennett said, noting that the Fidium name is derived from the Latin word for attune. "We interpret that as bringing people together in harmony."

Tom White, chief technology officer for Consolidated, said in the release that Fidium’s reimagined customer experience includes more choice, control and personalization.

"Most importantly, Fidium delivers the ultra-fast fiber internet speeds that customers need," White said. "Especially in rural areas where gigabit fiber internet speeds have previously been unavailable, Fidium marks an important new service that will transform the way people live, work and learn from home.”

In addition to bringing Fidium to customers across eight states this year, Consolidated reported that it plans to build more than 400,000 fiber connections to homes and businesses. More information from this company is available at fidiumFiber.com/Expansion.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

