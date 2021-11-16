Consolidated launching new fiber broadband service

MATTOON — Consolidated Communications announced Monday the launch of FidiumSM Fiber, its new Gigabit consumer fiber internet brand backed by an all-new customer experience.

The Mattoon-based company reported in a press release that Fidium Fiber internet is initially rolling out in select markets in northern New England, delivering symmetrical, Gigabit internet to residential customers with no data caps.

Bob Udell, president and chief executive officer at Consolidated, said the company continues to innovate and its Fidium Fiber internet launch is an exciting step in their transformation.

“Fidium is the future of Consolidated’s consumer fiber internet service, answering the need for better home broadband, and giving consumers more choices, control, and personalization," Udell said. "Fidium was borne out of our ongoing quest to find new ways to offer our customers, especially those in rural areas, the best in high-speed internet services. We’re offering Fidium as we would want it: with straightforward pricing, no gimmicks or tricks, and friendly, flexible, local service on your terms.”

Consolidated reported that Fidium Fiber internet offers pricing that includes WiFi equipment and installation, with no required bundles, no data caps and no contract; whole-home mesh WiFi gateway backed by Plume software enabling faster speeds and wider coverage with extenders; and the Attune WiFi whole-home management app providing network visibility, age-appropriate content settings, time of day access control, speed tests and more.

The company reported that this service also includes installation with text updates and two-hour appointment windows; an intuitive customer portal with self-service options, allowing for a fully digital experience from installation through service; real time, proactive network monitoring to solve issues remotely and ensure the best internet performance; and technical support.

