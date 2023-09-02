MATTOON — Cross County Mall has donated $298.44 to the Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospice House campaign.

The donation is made possible by mall guests who toss coins into the fountain at the center of the facility. Each quarter, the coins are gathered and donated to not-for-profit organization.

“The Hospice House will be such a wonderful addition to Coles and surrounding counties, and we thought it was the perfect place to direct this donation,” Stephanie Reinbolt, Cross County Mall event coordinator said. “We’re pleased to have a part in helping our community in this special way.”

SBL Health Foundation Director Amy Card said, “We’re grateful that Cross County Mall chose to donate the change collection to our hospice house campaign. We’re thankful for every penny, every dollar given to help those spending their final days in our Hospice House.”

Construction of the Hospice House is nearing completion and will open later this year. For more information on donating to the Hospice House campaign, contact Card at 217-258-2511.

