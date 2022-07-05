Cross County Mall in Mattoon getting new interior mural

MATTOON — The painting of a new farm-themed mural within the Cross County Mall is nearing completion.
Stang Arts in Effingham has been painting the mural in the mall's southeast entrance corridor, along an outer wall of the Rural King store. The mural depicts a sunset scene of pheasants flying across a cornfield during the fall harvest time, with farmhouse and barn in the background.
The mall's property owner, the Mattoon-based Rural King, also commissioned Stang Arts last year to create an exterior mural along the length of the mall's west end, which is now home to a newly opened Dunham's Sports store. The mall concourse is also home to three nature-themed murals that date back to approximately 2010, plus a Mattoon Arts Council gallery that opened last year in the new north entrance corridor.
