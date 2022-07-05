 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

alert top story

Cross County Mall in Mattoon getting new interior mural

  • 0

MATTOON — The painting of a new farm-themed mural within the Cross County Mall is nearing completion.

Stang Arts in Effingham has been painting the mural in the mall's southeast entrance corridor, along an outer wall of the Rural King store. The mural depicts a sunset scene of pheasants flying across a cornfield during the fall harvest time, with farmhouse and barn in the background.

New mall mural

Painter Dang Stang from Stang Arts in Effingham is pictured on Tuesday working on the new mural in the southeast entrance corridor to the Cross County Mall in Mattoon.

The mall's property owner, the Mattoon-based Rural King, also commissioned Stang Arts last year to create an exterior mural along the length of the mall's west end, which is now home to a newly opened Dunham's Sports store. The mall concourse is also home to three nature-themed murals that date back to approximately 2010, plus a Mattoon Arts Council gallery that opened last year in the new north entrance corridor.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Inflation 101

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Inflation 101

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News