Crumble & Cream cookie truck draws long Mattoon line

MATTOON — Customers lined up for buttercream sugar, maple glazed, strawberry shortcake and other deep dish cookie flavors at the visiting Crumble & Cream truck on Thursday in Mattoon.

Trucks from Crumble & Cream, based in Wichita, Kansas, made stops that day in the parking lots of the Goodwill Store in Mattoon and Walmart in Charleston. Other stops are set for 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday at O'Reilly's in Paris and ACE Hardware in Taylorville, and 11 a.m. Saturday at Kenney's Ace Hardware in Decatur. Crumble & Cream reported that it's also finalizing details for a stop in Pana.

Mattoon residents Mackenzie Ard and Alyssa Gullion said they heard about Crumble & Cream's visit via Facebook and had never tried its cookies before, so they decided to join the line Thursday.