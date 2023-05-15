TOLEDO — Longtime friends and classmates Michael Beaumont and Noah Carl started a small business, The Caffinator, in spring 2022 as a class project for the Cumberland County CEO high school entrepreneurship education program.

Since then, the two Cumberland County High School students' coffee truck business has grown beyond just being a class project. The "little black trailer" that houses The Caffinator has become a fixture on the Toledo courthouse square, and at ballgames and other local events.

Beaumont and Carl, now seniors, recently kicked off The Caffinator's second season and have begun looking beyond their graduation on Sunday to finding someone to take over the coffee truck after they move off to college in the fall.

"If we sell it, we would like to keep it running in the community and keep it running as a coffee truck," Carl said.

The two entrepreneurs have been friends for many years and have backgrounds in the food industry, including Carl working at his parents' Carl's Pizza restaurant in Greenup.

During their junior year, Beaumont and Carl drew upon this experience when they enrolled in Cumberland County CEO. One of the program's requirements is that students start a small business by the end of the school year.

"We kind of decided if we were going to start one, we were going to go all out," Carl said.

Beaumont said they were interested in operating a food truck from the outset and ultimately selected coffee as the focus. He said cold coffee drinks are widely popular now, and drink trucks have less restrictive certification and licensing requirements than food trucks.

Through Cumberland County CEO, Carl said they spoke with the owners of area food and coffee trucks to get information for starting a business of their own. He said Effingham County CEO graduate Riley Pruemer, who had been operating a Vagabond Eatery coffee truck in Effingham until recently moving, was particularly helpful.

Cumberland County CEO facilitator Jeff Schrock, who owns Schrock Custom Woodworking in Toledo, said the program offers hands-on experience for students and promotes interaction between them and the community.

"Businesses get to meet students in person and the students get to learn bits of wisdom from all the business owners," Schrock said.

Beaumont said he and Carl purchased a former food truck from Terre Haute, Indiana, that required minimal modifications. They held a soft opening for The Caffinator trailer at Carl's Pizza before its official opening at the annual Cumberland County CEO Trade Show last spring.

The Caffinator has since partnered, set up at ballgames, taken part in food truck nights on the Toledo square, and established regular hours in front of Maxwell's Hometown Discount on the square's west side, currently 7-10 a.m. Wednesday and Friday. The two students staff the truck with the help of family and friends while they are in school.

Hours and menu items are posted on The Caffinator's Facebook page. Beaumont said white chocolate mocha and caramel macchiato have been the most popular drinks on the coffee menu, which includes the recent addition of whipped dalgona. He and Wells also have added lemonade, ice tea and lotus refreshers as non-coffee options.

"They are amazing kids. We love it," said Maxwell's Hometown Discount owner Katrina Poe, who is on the Cumberland County CEO board. Poe said it has been nice to see their coffee truck business grow.

Beaumont is set to study business administration and to play soccer this fall at Eureka College, while Carl is set to study business finance and to wrestle at Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Illinois. Both expressed an interested in continuing to own and operate their own businesses.

In the meantime, the two entrepreneurs said they plan to continue operating The Caffinator through the summer while seeking someone to take over the coffee truck for the next season. Carl said they have been supported by the community and have tried, in turn, for the coffee truck to play an active role there.

"I would like to see it stay here and still thrive." Carl said.