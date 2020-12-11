Dan Adams: Buy Local online marketplace makes supporting local businesses easy

This has been a very challenging and difficult year for many of our local businesses. I cannot remember a time when people have looked so eagerly for Jan. 1 to usher in a new year. The news of possible light at the end of the tunnel has come at a most welcome time and yet — not soon enough.

Although a year of great challenge, it has also been a year when we have all pulled together for the common good. When we’ve covered our windows with hearts, we’ve realized how important our teachers, truck drivers, grocery stockers and dedicated health care workers are.

And in the midst of this holiday season, there is something each and every one of us can do to support our local community: Shop local. Local retailers, restaurants, bars and service providers need the support of loyal customers now more than ever.

In partnership with First Mid Bank & Trust, we have created Buy Local, an online marketplace where you can purchase gift cards directly from our local community stores. Right now there are over 80 participating merchants to help you with your holiday shopping.

