Decatur chamber recognizes Mattoon-based First Mid Bank & Trust for efforts during pandemic

“Many of these safety measures remain in place,” Gatons said. “We made every effort to accommodate employee needs while taking care of our customers.”

Rothrock also noted that First Mid worked with the chamber to purchase and distribute gift cards from local businesses. That was a way to provide the businesses with some income while their doors were actually closed during the pandemic restrictions.

“They stepped up in a time of need,” she said.

Also, First Mid addressed the need to continue what Chief Information Officer David Hiden called “critical meetings” while maintaining social distancing.

The company implemented a “wide rollout” of videoconferencing abilities with equipment to link employees throughout its system, he said.

The auditorium at the company’s corporate headquarters in Mattoon saw the addition of TV screens and equipment so about a dozen people could spread out in the room but still be in touch with others.