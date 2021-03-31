Decatur chamber recognizes Mattoon-based First Mid Bank & Trust for efforts during pandemic

Becoming an expert on programs to help businesses deal with income loss was one way a Mattoon-based financial institution adapted to the coronavirus pandemic.
First Mid Bank & Trust was “first and foremost” in learning about lending programs, helping its own customers and sharing what it learned with others.
That’s what Mirinda Rothrock, president of the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce, said about the decision to name the banking company the winner of a first-ever award recognizing such efforts.
First Mid has banking facilities in several areas of the state, including Decatur. Rothrock said the chamber’s inaugural “Pivot Pro Award” was based largely on First Mid’s resiliency and ability to adapt during the pandemic’s dynamic conditions.
“A lot of businesses had to reinvent themselves,” Rothrock said. “There were a lot of different qualifications no one knew anything about.”
The banking company’s ability to become familiar with relief programs available meant it could process business payroll protection loans and use webinars to help others learn about their rules and regulations.
“The pandemic put a tremendous strain on many local businesses,” First Mid Chairman and CEO Joe Dively said. “We focused on our customers and helped them through the loan process so they could protect their businesses and livelihoods.”
The webinars and other sharing methods were used as First Mid stayed in touch with its customers and helped others who “reached out to us and with whom we developed new relationships,” Dively also said.
Meanwhile, First Mid’s dealing with the pandemic also meant making sure its employees and customers were safe while at the bank’s facilities.
Quick action was needed because banks remained open, designated as essential operations, while many other businesses closed when the most extensive pandemic restrictions were in place, a company official said.
The company had a plan ready in advance and closed lobbies as a “precautionary measure” while maintaining drive-up and online services, First Mid Chief Human Resources Officer Rhonda Gatons said.
She also said employees were offered additional sick time, vacation time rollovers and financial assistance. Precautions such as installing plastic shields and having hand sanitizer available began once lobbies reopened, she said.
“Many of these safety measures remain in place,” Gatons said. “We made every effort to accommodate employee needs while taking care of our customers.”
Rothrock also noted that First Mid worked with the chamber to purchase and distribute gift cards from local businesses. That was a way to provide the businesses with some income while their doors were actually closed during the pandemic restrictions.
“They stepped up in a time of need,” she said.
Also, First Mid addressed the need to continue what Chief Information Officer David Hiden called “critical meetings” while maintaining social distancing.
The company implemented a “wide rollout” of videoconferencing abilities with equipment to link employees throughout its system, he said.
The auditorium at the company’s corporate headquarters in Mattoon saw the addition of TV screens and equipment so about a dozen people could spread out in the room but still be in touch with others.
Skylar Logsdon, a network engineer with First Mid, said the additions included cameras and a sound system. The auditorium is one of eight rooms in company buildings that have received or will receive such improvements, he said.