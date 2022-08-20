 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dog Park Advisory chair speaks to Mattoon Kiwanis Club

Kiwanis member Carrie Pollom, left, and Katrina Butler hold plans for the new dog park site at the Roundhouse Complex.

MATTOON — Katrina Butler, chair of the Dog Park Advisory Committee, spoke to a recent meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Mattoon about the proposed Mattoon Community Dog Park on July 13.

Like so many other community projects, plans for the dog park were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and recent supply and labor shortages. Original plans for the dog park called for the park to be located on undeveloped city-owned land southwest of Williams Elementary School. At the recent suggestion of the Mattoon Parks Department, which has been affected by labor shortages, the committee has accepted an alternate location in which to build the park and will create a dog park on 2.4 acres of land at the Roundhouse Complex located at North First Street and Shelby Avenue.

YMCA announces return of 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

The move to the new site with existing infrastructure may allow the park to be completed and opened earlier than planned. The committee hopes to have the park open for use this year.

For more information about the dog park go to the Mattoon Community Dog Park website. For more information about the Kiwanis Club go to www.mattoonkiwanis.com.

