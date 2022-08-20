Dog Park Advisory chair speaks to Mattoon Kiwanis Club

Like so many other community projects, plans for the dog park were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and recent supply and labor shortages. Original plans for the dog park called for the park to be located on undeveloped city-owned land southwest of Williams Elementary School. At the recent suggestion of the Mattoon Parks Department, which has been affected by labor shortages, the committee has accepted an alternate location in which to build the park and will create a dog park on 2.4 acres of land at the Roundhouse Complex located at North First Street and Shelby Avenue.