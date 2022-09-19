DOWD: Business Expo and Taste of the Expo fast approaching

The Chamber Business Expo and Taste of the Expo is fast approaching. It is set for Thursday, Oct. 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cross County Mall in Mattoon. We are closing in on 100 total participants for the Expo and Taste. This is a fantastic opportunity for the general public to see what our area has to offer.

Make sure you stop by the Our Town Gallery section of the expo to see the amazing things that happen in Mattoon on a daily basis. Many of our local manufacturing companies will be showcasing their products at the Our Town Gallery. You can check out our website at www.mattoonchamber.com for daily updates on participating organizations.

The expo is free to the public. However, if you would like to sample the delectable delights from the local eating establishments at the Taste of the Expo, tickets are $6. The low price of $6 will get you five tastings of the many samplings that these eateries have to offer. The hardest part will be choosing which booths to stop at. The Taste of the Expo will be in the former Carson's store. This area is more expansive and will be more comfortable for Taste vendors and the public. You can get your Taste tickets in advance at the chamber office, or they will be available for purchase during the expo. Don't miss out on the opportunity to try multiple local treats at one venue.

In conjunction with the expo, the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce will host a blood drive with ImpactLife Blood Services of Illinois, which will have its Cross County Mall storefront location open the day of the expo. Normally they are only open on Saturdays and Wednesdays at the mall. They are making a special exception to be open on Thursday the 13th for expo participants and the public.

Every two seconds someone somewhere needs blood. The rarest type is the one that is not on the shelf when a patient needs it. On average, 1 out of 7 people who enter a hospital need blood. Donating blood is a simple, safe procedure and the benefit is profound — you save lives! Healthy adults over 17 years old who weigh at least 120 pounds may donate a pint of whole blood. ImpactLife Blood Services of Illinois donations accounts for 100% of the blood used locally by Sarah Bush Lincoln and Carle hospitals.

The Blood Center in the mall will be available from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. You can simply call 800-747-5401 to make an appointment. Give the gift of life!