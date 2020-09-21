DOWD: Business Interruption Grant to provide economic relief for small businesses hit hard by COVID

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Business Interruption Grant (BIG) program is a $636 million program developed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois General Assembly to provide economic relief for small businesses hit hardest by COVID-19.

BIG leverages federal funding provided by the CARES Act to help offset COVID-19 related losses for Illinois small businesses. Funding may be used to help businesses with working capital expenses, including payroll costs; rent; utilities; and other operational costs.

In the first round of grant submissions in August, funding was directed to restaurants, personal care services, gyms and fitness clubs, and businesses located in disproportionately impacted areas or DIAs. The first round of BIG provided a $49 million boost for businesses at every corner of Illinois, with grant funds deployed to roughly 2,800 businesses spanning 400 towns and cities in 78 counties throughout the state.

As a result of the equity-centric approach to the program, more than half of the first-round grants went to minority-owned businesses. Seven Coles County businesses received a total of $110,000 in grants from the first round of the program.