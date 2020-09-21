DOWD: Business Interruption Grant to provide economic relief for small businesses hit hard by COVID

The Business Interruption Grant (BIG) program is a $636 million program developed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois General Assembly to provide economic relief for small businesses hit hardest by COVID-19.
BIG leverages federal funding provided by the CARES Act to help offset COVID-19 related losses for Illinois small businesses. Funding may be used to help businesses with working capital expenses, including payroll costs; rent; utilities; and other operational costs.
In the first round of grant submissions in August, funding was directed to restaurants, personal care services, gyms and fitness clubs, and businesses located in disproportionately impacted areas or DIAs. The first round of BIG provided a $49 million boost for businesses at every corner of Illinois, with grant funds deployed to roughly 2,800 businesses spanning 400 towns and cities in 78 counties throughout the state.
As a result of the equity-centric approach to the program, more than half of the first-round grants went to minority-owned businesses. Seven Coles County businesses received a total of $110,000 in grants from the first round of the program.
A $220 million second round of BIG aims to provide relief for all types of small businesses, but with a particular focus on businesses downstate, in DIAs, and for heavily impacted industry and regions representing businesses that have been unable to reopen or operating at a severely diminished capacity since the spring.
The second wave of funds includes the following provisions to ensure a wide distribution of funds geographically and across business type:
• Heavily Impacted Industries — $60 million for heavily distressed industries, such as movie theatres, performing arts venues, concert venues, indoor recreation, amusement parks, and more.
• Disproportionately Impacted Areas — $70 million set aside for DIAs, defined by zip codes identified by the General Assembly for communities that are most economically distressed and vulnerable to COVID-19. Coles County is part of the DIAs.
• Downstate Communities — tThe Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity has committed to ensuring that at least half of all remaining funds, totaling more than $100 million, are reserved for businesses in downstate and rural communities of Illinois.
• Priority Businesses — Apart from the $60 million for heavily impacted industries, applications from the following types of businesses will be prioritized for review for remaining funds: businesses directly affected by regional mitigations implemented by the state or local governments, independently owned retail, tourism- and hospitality-related industries including accommodations, and more. Many Coles County businesses will now be eligible to apply for funding in this category.
• Agriculture — $5 million of the remainder of funds will be set aside for livestock production disruptions. Applications will be available in the coming weeks from the Illinois Department of Agriculture.
The grant process went live on Sept. 17. To apply for the grant businesses can go to https://www2.illinois.gov/dceo/SmallBizAssistance/Pages/C19DisadvantagedBusGrants.aspx
Photos: Remember these? A look back at Mattoon businesses through the years
Ed Dowd is the Executive Director of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.