DOWD: Chamber announces Mattoon Community Trust recipients

The Mattoon Chamber of Commerce is honored to award this year's recipients of the Mattoon Community Trust. Since 1985, the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce has had the honor of administering the Mattoon Community Trust.

The Mattoon Community Trust was established as part of the estate of Carrie Young upon her passing. Carrie Young was enamored with the City of Mattoon and wanted to develop a trust to be used "To provide funds for the betterment of the Community of the City of Mattoon, Illinois and for the benefit of its residents."

Carrie stated that the funds needed to be "invested wisely" and that 90 percent of the income is to be annually distributed to organizations that fall under section 501 (c) of the Internal Revenue Service, which includes not-for-profit organizations.

Steve Ryan, the attorney who helped her create the trust, said she was very interested in parks and recreation which all members of the community of Mattoon could enjoy, but she wanted to build in flexibility so many different not-for-profits that help the community could benefit.

Throughout the history of the Trust, the Mattoon Chamber has been able to distribute over $750,000 to 65 different not-for-profit organizations in Mattoon. This is more than triple the initial amount that Carrie Young granted in her will. The former First National Bank, now Washington Savings Bank, has been a great steward of the funds and helped them continue to hold nearly $400,000 in the portfolio.

It has always been a great pleasure for the Chamber to distribute these funds to these worthy organizations throughout the last 36 years. The biggest recipient of the funds has been the Mattoon Area Family YMCA. Many other organizations have received funds, including Mid-Illinois Big Brothers Big Sisters, Douglas-Hart Nature Center, Mattoon Public Library, and the Mattoon Depot Project, just to name a few.

This year's recipients include Douglas-Hart Nature Center, Fit-2-Serve, The Kiwanis Club of Mattoon and the Mattoon Rotary Club. A total of $21,000 will be distributed to these four organizations for their community minded projects.

Douglas-Hart Nature Center will use the funds for the improvement of their Nature Play Area which will feature a log crawl tunnel, acorn seats, a log bench, a nature play statue, outdoor musical features and new trail signage.

Fit-2-Serve wants to build a produce washing station onto the shed attached to the community garden. They harvest over 10,000 pounds of produce a year and the washing station will help expedite the processing of the produce.

The Kiwanis Club of Mattoon will use the funds to help complete its playground equipment installation at Cunningham Park.

The Mattoon Rotary Club will use the funds for a bike shelter and rest area for the Lincoln Prairie Grass Trail.

For more details about the Mattoon Community Trust you can contact the Chamber at 217-235-5661, or email us at director@mattoonchamber.com.

Ed Dowd is the executive director of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce.

