DOWD: Chamber announces rescheduled date for Annual Golf Classic

The Mattoon Chamber of Commerce Annual Golf Classic that was scheduled for June 25 was postponed due to heavy rains.

We have a new date for our event: Friday, Aug. 6 at Meadowview Golf Course. It is open to the public.

We are keeping the same theme but changing the name to "Christmas in August."

We have a lot of fun in store for our Golf Classic this year. Player registration will begin at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will be at 11 a.m. served as "grab and go" sandwiches or players can dine in the clubhouse or patio. The Putting Contests will begin at 11 a.m. to get a jumpstart on the festivities. We will have a shotgun start at noon.

Drinks and libations will be free and available on every other hole. We will have a tasting tent available as well to sample great new products. After the event, dinner will be served as we tally up the scores and announce the winners. Dinner will include fried chicken, smoked pulled pork, mashed potatoes and gravy with green beans, homemade noodles, and cole slaw.

Our "Naughty or Nice" putting contest, which is free to all golfers who sign up, will follow our theme. Each golfer will get 6 putts to make it in four designated holes on the putting green. Any golfers to sink their putts in all four holes holes will enter a playoff. The closest to making all four holes again will win a fantastic prize of $1,000. We will also have our "Putt to the North Pole" Long Putt Contest for $1,000. The first player to sink that putt will be the winner.

We will award the foursomes with the best net and gross scores Mattoon Chamber Buck$ to spend in the community. We will also have proximity prizes for closest to the pin, longest/straightest drive and longest putts on different holes throughout the course.

Express Employment Professionals has agreed to be our Platinum Title Sponsor. KC Summers will be offering a car or truck to the first person who can sink a hole-in-one on the par 3 17th hole. We will have many other fun and exciting contests throughout the course.

Not a golfer? You can pick up one or multiple raffle tickets for the low price of $10 each. The raffle grand prize is $3,000 and the drawing will be during the dinner portion of our Classic. You do not need to be present to win. You can pick up your tickets at our Chamber office, 1518 Broadway Ave. here in Mattoon.

Space is limited so sign up your foursome early! You can pick up the registration form at our offices, on our website, or you can email us at director@mattoonchamber.com.

Ed Dowd is the executive director of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce.

