DOWD: Chamber details new mask recommendations and guidelines

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control released new recommendations for mask-wearing and the COVID-19 pandemic. They stated that if you are fully vaccinated, you can resume activities that you did before the pandemic. "Fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidelines," the CDC stated.
The CDC considers individuals fully vaccinated if it has been two weeks since their first dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and two weeks after receiving the second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. They also state that if you have a condition or are taking medications that weaken your immune system, you may not be fully protected even if you are fully vaccinated and must continue taking precautions.
The CDC further cautions that if you travel, you will still need to take steps to protect yourself and others. You will be required to wear masks on planes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation. You will be required to wear masks in transportation hubs such as airports and bus/train stations.
Illinois entered the "bridge phase" of Restore Illinois on Friday. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Illinois will follow the CDC's guidelines on mask-wearing and allow going maskless in the situations they recommend.
Nationally, the number of people vaccinated is approaching 50%. On May 12, the Pfizer vaccine was approved for children from 12 to 15 years old, which is expected to create a new bump in vaccinations.
This is great news for our community, as restrictions are being eased continually as more and more people are getting vaccinated. In Coles County, the vaccination rate is lower than the national average. Hopefully, with these new guidelines allowing maskless indoor activities for vaccinated individuals, many more people will decide to get vaccinated.
Locally, many businesses will still require mask-wearing to enter their facilities due to corporate decisions or to protect themselves and their workers since they cannot ensure all their customers are fully vaccinated. Please be understanding and comply with businesses that still require mask-wearing. The associates who work in these organizations are doing their very best while being shorthanded in most circumstances. Please be kind, patient, compassionate and understanding when interacting with these employees.
As more and more people receive the vaccine, we should all be able to get back to fully normal activities with even less restrictions. Many businesses who still require masks might even allow entry without them once we receive the recommended vaccine thresholds. It all depends on everyone who is medically able getting vaccinated.
PHOTOS: A look back at Mattoon businesses through the years
Mattoon Area Educational Extension Center
General Electric Co.
Ellen Kay's
East Rudy Place
E. Rudy Place
Downtown Aerial
Douglas Nursing Center
Consolidated Telemarketing Association (CTA)
Central Illinois Public Service (CIPS)
Burtschi
Blaw-Knox
Anaconda
Ed Dowd is the executive director of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce.