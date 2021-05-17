DOWD: Chamber details new mask recommendations and guidelines

Nationally, the number of people vaccinated is approaching 50%. On May 12, the Pfizer vaccine was approved for children from 12 to 15 years old, which is expected to create a new bump in vaccinations.

This is great news for our community, as restrictions are being eased continually as more and more people are getting vaccinated. In Coles County, the vaccination rate is lower than the national average. Hopefully, with these new guidelines allowing maskless indoor activities for vaccinated individuals, many more people will decide to get vaccinated.

Locally, many businesses will still require mask-wearing to enter their facilities due to corporate decisions or to protect themselves and their workers since they cannot ensure all their customers are fully vaccinated. Please be understanding and comply with businesses that still require mask-wearing. The associates who work in these organizations are doing their very best while being shorthanded in most circumstances. Please be kind, patient, compassionate and understanding when interacting with these employees.