DOWD: Chamber details tax credit plan for vaccinations

The U.S. government is calling on every employer in America to offer full pay to their employees for any time off needed to get vaccinated and for any time it takes to recover from the after-effects of vaccination.
This is a great program for local businesses to help offset any costs they incur helping their employees get vaccination and hopefully get us back to business without any restrictions in place.
Providing paid time off for vaccinations is an investment in the safety, productivity and health of an employer’s own workforce and their community. No working person in this country should lose a single dollar from their paycheck to take time to get the shot or recover from it.
The paid leave tax credit, signed into the law in the American Rescue Plan, ensures that no small businesses or nonprofits will lose a single dollar by providing such paid leave to workers receiving a vaccination.
The federal government, through the IRS, is offering a tax credit for small and medium-sized businesses to fully offset the cost of paid leave for employees to get vaccinated and recover from any after-effects of vaccination.
Based on the American Rescue Plan, a paid leave tax credit will offset the cost for businesses and nonprofits with fewer than 500 employees for up to 80 hours (i.e. 10 work days), up to $511 per day of paid sick leave offered between April 1 and Sept. 30.
This tax credit will allow these employers to provide paid leave for employees to get a COVID-19 vaccination and for any time their employees may need to recover from that vaccination at no cost to the employer. This tax credit will apply to nearly half of all private sector employees in America.
The Internal Revenue Service released and posted a fact sheet to educate employers on how to claim the paid sick leave credit on their quarterly tax filings. All the details of the program are available at IRS.gov. We also have the link available on our website at mattoonchamber.com.
We continue to see COVID-19 restrictions being lifted on a regular basis. Businesses are opening up additional services and can accommodate more customers as these restrictions are lifted.
Please remember to continue to shop, dine and use local services for all of your needs. Many of these businesses are short staffed and need your patience, support and thanks for the services they provide.
Ed Dowd is the executive director of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce.