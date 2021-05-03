DOWD: Chamber details tax credit plan for vaccinations

The U.S. government is calling on every employer in America to offer full pay to their employees for any time off needed to get vaccinated and for any time it takes to recover from the after-effects of vaccination.

This is a great program for local businesses to help offset any costs they incur helping their employees get vaccination and hopefully get us back to business without any restrictions in place.

Providing paid time off for vaccinations is an investment in the safety, productivity and health of an employer’s own workforce and their community. No working person in this country should lose a single dollar from their paycheck to take time to get the shot or recover from it.

The paid leave tax credit, signed into the law in the American Rescue Plan, ensures that no small businesses or nonprofits will lose a single dollar by providing such paid leave to workers receiving a vaccination.

The federal government, through the IRS, is offering a tax credit for small and medium-sized businesses to fully offset the cost of paid leave for employees to get vaccinated and recover from any after-effects of vaccination.