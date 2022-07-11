DOWD: Chamber seeks to make Mattoon a home base for high-salary positions

Remote workers, those who have the option of working from home, have increased from 5 million prior to the pandemic to over 40 million and climbing. Our goal is to capture some of this momentum and have Mattoon become a home base for these higher salary positions.

Alex Benishek, community and economic development associate and fellow in community development from the Illinois Institute for Rural Affairs and Western Illinois University, and the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce have partnered with makemymove.com and created an incentive package to match the other 70 municipalities that are vying for these workers.

Our goal is to start with relocating five new families to Mattoon this year and then increasing the opportunities from there. Alex has also created a new website, movetomattoon.com, which highlights what Mattoon has to offer for people interested in moving to our community. We have partnered with over 20 local businesses and nonprofits to create a package to encourage families in these higher salaried positions to move to our area.

The incentive package that totals over $10,000 includes a free six-months membership at the YMCA, free 1-gigabit internet for six months from Consolidated Communications, one-year free membership at Elevate, CCIC, Inc. innovation center, numerous gift cards to local restaurants and retail locations, a free wellness assessment from Sarah Bush Lincoln and free three hours of tuition from Lake Land College.

The program went live on makemymove.com June 1 and we have received responses from 23 applicants from 17 states throughout America, and even a family that has applied from Rio, Brazil. The average household income for these applicants is over $60,000, with multiple households earning $125,000-plus.

The remote workers will increase spending and have a greater opportunity for affordable housing than in larger cities. They will have more disposable income, contribute to our tax base, use local services and schools and help to diversify our community.

An example of people applying includes a family from Seattle who work remotely for Boeing Aerospace Co. in information technology and has a household income of over $150,000.

"We are looking for a break from Seattle and its hub bub, but don't want to give up and become hermits," they wrote. "The vibrant downtown, lakes and community are exciting. We want a quiet place to call home, but still be able to stop at a local coffee shop or diner. We want to be able to enjoy the outdoors and simply slow down a little. Mattoon has that for us."