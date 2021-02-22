DOWD: Discover what the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce does for members

As the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce, we are often asked what we provide to our members.

A chamber of commerce is a coalition of area businesses, industries, organizations, and professionals who pool their talents and resources to improve the economic, civic and cultural climate of the community. The Chamber is an advocate and service organization for member businesses.

Chambers provide a venue through which business professionals can take effective action for the progress and growth of their communities. Chamber members have access to one of the most efficient and effective networking systems available to promote businesses and expand their customer base. A national survey found that consumers are more likely to buy from Chamber members.

The mission of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce is to serve our members, promote an environment where business can grow and prosper and enhance the quality of life in the Mattoon area. The vision of the Chamber is to serve as a leading force in economic community development while fulfilling the role as advocate for Mattoon's business community.