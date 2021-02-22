DOWD: Discover what the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce does for members

As the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce, we are often asked what we provide to our members.
A chamber of commerce is a coalition of area businesses, industries, organizations, and professionals who pool their talents and resources to improve the economic, civic and cultural climate of the community. The Chamber is an advocate and service organization for member businesses.
Chambers provide a venue through which business professionals can take effective action for the progress and growth of their communities. Chamber members have access to one of the most efficient and effective networking systems available to promote businesses and expand their customer base. A national survey found that consumers are more likely to buy from Chamber members.
The mission of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce is to serve our members, promote an environment where business can grow and prosper and enhance the quality of life in the Mattoon area. The vision of the Chamber is to serve as a leading force in economic community development while fulfilling the role as advocate for Mattoon's business community.
As the executive director of the Chamber the member businesses are my top priority. As an example, I am often asked to speak at business meetings, breakfasts, luncheons and to service organizations. To promote advocacy of supporting our Chamber members, I often ask meeting attendees if they have bought something on Amazon or other online sources in the last month, invariably everyone in the audience raises their hands. My next question is to ask for a show of hands of attendees who have checked if the items are available locally, very few people raise their hands.
Although purchasing items online is very easy and convenient it is imperative to check if these same items can be bought locally. These Chamber businesses are your families, friends and neighbors who rely on your patronage to survive. You cannot get the personal attention by ordering online that you will by visiting these businesses.
Supporting these businesses is critical to keeping vital city and federal services available to residents. These businesses contribute sales and property taxes to the local economy that provide funding for police and fire protection, road improvement and repairs, local schools and health care.
Another advantage of visiting local businesses is that it provides the opportunity to support the many bars and restaurants throughout the community that offer a variety of delectable delights and are now open for indoor dining based on the latest COVID-19 restrictions.
If you have any questions about chamber membership or how to support local businesses and service industries you can call the Chamber at 217-235-5661 or email us at director@mattoonchamber.com.
Ed Dowd is the Executive Director of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce