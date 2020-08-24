DOWD: Grant opportunities provide local businesses with good news

It is nice to be able to report on some good news despite the pandemic. Many local small businesses have been able to benefit from State and Federal programs to help them survive the loss of business during these challenging times. Three programs in particular have provided much needed relief locally including the Business Interruption Program (BIG), The Downstate Small Business Stabilization Program and the Payroll Protection Program or PPP. The Chamber is proud to be involved in helping many of these businesses receive funding from the programs.
Last week seven Coles County businesses were awarded grants of either $10,000 or $20,000 from the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunities Business Interruption Grant (BIG) Program. In the first wave of grants, priority was given to small businesses that have been heavily restricted or completely shut down during the pandemic. Specifically, the program includes support for; bars and restaurants, barbershops and salons, and gyms and fitness centers.
The BIG program allocated a certain amount of funding for businesses in disproportionately impacted areas, or DIA's. These are areas throughout the State of Illinois that have been identified as being significantly impacted by COVID-19 and economic stresses. Both Charleston and Mattoon are identified as DIA's and had a better chance of receiving the funding. The BIG program will announce additional rounds of funding in the near future. Businesses can check the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) website for details.
The DCEO has also benefited many area businesses through the Downstate Small Business Stabilization Grant Program funded by a federal Community Development Block Grant. Five Mattoon businesses who applied for the second round of the DCEO's Stabilization Grant Program found out that they received funding. The grants ranged from $15,000 to $25,000. A total of $115,000 of federal funding is coming to Mattoon businesses based on this program. In the first round of submissions, eight area businesses received funding and there are other businesses awaiting a third round announcement.
The Payroll Protection Program through the Federal CARES Act and the Small Business Administration (SBA) is a loan designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll. The SBA will forgive the loans if all employee retention criteria are met, and the funds are used for eligible expenses. The small businesses partnered with accountant firms and local banks that helped guide them through the application process.
In Mattoon 349 different businesses received PPP funding for a total of over $25 million. The amount of local loans/grants ranged from over $5 million for the largest company down to $575 for a sole proprietor. Based on the reporting data from these Mattoon businesses, over 4,183 jobs were saved. An additional round of funding for area small businesses might be part of the new stimulus package that could pass in Congress sometime in September.
Ed Dowd is the Executive Director of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce
