DOWD: Grant opportunities provide local businesses with good news

It is nice to be able to report on some good news despite the pandemic. Many local small businesses have been able to benefit from State and Federal programs to help them survive the loss of business during these challenging times. Three programs in particular have provided much needed relief locally including the Business Interruption Program (BIG), The Downstate Small Business Stabilization Program and the Payroll Protection Program or PPP. The Chamber is proud to be involved in helping many of these businesses receive funding from the programs.

Last week seven Coles County businesses were awarded grants of either $10,000 or $20,000 from the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunities Business Interruption Grant (BIG) Program. In the first wave of grants, priority was given to small businesses that have been heavily restricted or completely shut down during the pandemic. Specifically, the program includes support for; bars and restaurants, barbershops and salons, and gyms and fitness centers.