DOWD: IDOT provides details of proposed I-57 interchange renovation

The Interstate 57/Illinois Route 16 interchange between Charleston and Mattoon is under proposal from the Illinois Department of Transportation for major reconstruction.

This interchange is a vital link between the two communities with over 17,000 cars passing through on a daily basis

IDOT describes the project as follows: IDOT is proposing to reconstruct the I-57/IL Route 16 interchange east of Mattoon. At this location, I-57 is a rural four-lane divided interstate and IL Route 16 is a rural four-lane divided highway. This section of IL Route 16 provides access between the cities of Mattoon and Charleston. The interchange is currently a cloverleaf configuration that has four inner loop ramps and four outer ramps to provide access between I-57 and IL Route 16.

The I-57/IL Route 16 interchange is being reconstructed to eliminate over-height vehicle impacts to the I-57 bridges over IL Route 16, to address the structural deficiencies of these bridges and to address the geometric deficiencies of the cloverleaf interchange while minimizing the effects on capacity.

As part of the reconstruction, the I-57 bridges over IL Route 16 will be replaced and raised to provide a minimum vertical clearance of 16-foot-6-inches from the IL Route 16 pavement to the bottom of the bridge beams. Also, the cloverleaf interchange configuration will be removed and replaced with a new raindrop diamond interchange. The ramps of the new interchange will extend through the I-57 bridges over the Lincoln Prairie Grass Trail.

To accommodate the new ramps, the existing bridges over the trail will be removed and replaced with a 16-foot-wide by 14-foot-tall box culvert. This project will address the stated issues for the interchange while maintaining a smooth, continuous, safe, and efficient flow for large volumes of traffic.

The proposed raindrop diamond interchange will be the only one of its kind in Illinois to date. It will be a significant departure from the standard cloverleaf design of most interchanges in Illinois. Traffic speed limits on IL Route 16 will be reduced to accommodate the design features. IDOT is seeking input from the community on their thoughts and questions regarding the proposal which is still in the planning stages.

I encourage community members and business owners who travel on IL Route 16 between Mattoon and Charleston on a regular basis and/or use the interchange to travel for business to view the following link for all the details: https://idot.illinois.gov/projects/I-57-IL-16-Interchange-Reconstruction.html.

When you browse the site, you will want to pay particular attention to the Overview tab which has a link to a 24-page PDF document which describes the project in detail. The document has drawings of how the interchange will look and a specific example of one in use in Indiana. Most importantly the last page has a link to provide feedback to IDOT on the proposal. Comments and questions must be received by Friday, Sept. 24, to be part of the public record.

Ed Dowd is the executive director of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce.

