DOWD: Looking for ways to get involved in volunteerism?

Despite the frigid temperatures, think spring and support your community. With warmer weather coming soon and vaccinations moving forward, hope for an end to the pandemic literally springs eternal.
The Chamber has received numerous inquiries about how to get involved in volunteerism once the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. One great example is Mattoon in Motion.
It is a volunteer based community wide effort for the betterment of Mattoon and its citizens. It consists of seven different committees with over 150 volunteers that focus on ways to improve the quality of life and employment opportunities locally.
The committees include a Broadband Initiative; Community Connections; Housing; Parks and Recreation; Robust Economy; Workforce Development; and Youth Development.
Elevate CCIC, Inc. located in the Cross County Mall is one of the most important victories for the Robust Economy Committee and the community. They recently graduated their first group of successful entrepreneurs who will contribute to the local economy. The center is open to the public Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for tours.
Elevate has partnerships with or is supported by numerous organizations including Google.org, LISC Rural, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, The University of Illinois Extension, 4-H, the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, and the Grand Victoria Foundation to name a few. The center was created and furnished through grants from Google.org and the USDA.
The other committees are finding ways to make an impact despite the pandemic. The newest committee is working on an ambitious goal to provide broadband internet to the entire region that is affordable for all its residents.
Mattoon in Motion has a Facebook page and website at www.mattooninmotion.com where you can obtain more information about volunteering.
Douglas-Hart Nature Center is always looking for volunteers. They have many environmental features in their habitat that require upkeep. One of the most interesting is their re-purposing of ash trees that were devastated by the emerald ash borer beetle infestation. They had to remove the trees as they were destroyed by the beetles. They cut the trees to 6 feet and carved wildlife figures into them for visitors who walk their trails to enjoy. You can learn more about the nature center and volunteer opportunities by contacting Jennifer Tariq at 217-235-4644.
The Chamber has a list of over 20 other organizations that are always looking for volunteers who want to give back to the community. You can find the list on our website under the About Mattoon tab at www.mattoonchamber.com.
As always please remember to shop local and utilize local services especially as the restrictions are being lifted.
Ed Dowd is the Executive Director of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce