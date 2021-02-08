DOWD: Looking for ways to get involved in volunteerism?

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The other committees are finding ways to make an impact despite the pandemic. The newest committee is working on an ambitious goal to provide broadband internet to the entire region that is affordable for all its residents.

Mattoon in Motion has a Facebook page and website at www.mattooninmotion.com where you can obtain more information about volunteering.

Douglas-Hart Nature Center is always looking for volunteers. They have many environmental features in their habitat that require upkeep. One of the most interesting is their re-purposing of ash trees that were devastated by the emerald ash borer beetle infestation. They had to remove the trees as they were destroyed by the beetles. They cut the trees to 6 feet and carved wildlife figures into them for visitors who walk their trails to enjoy. You can learn more about the nature center and volunteer opportunities by contacting Jennifer Tariq at 217-235-4644.

The Chamber has a list of over 20 other organizations that are always looking for volunteers who want to give back to the community. You can find the list on our website under the About Mattoon tab at www.mattoonchamber.com.

