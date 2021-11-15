DOWD: Mattoon Chamber announces Chamber Bucks program

The Mattoon Chamber of Commerce wants to remind everyone how critically important it is to support your local businesses during the holiday season. One of the best ways is through our Chamber Buck$ program.

Shopping locally helps to keep and create employment opportunities in our community. The tax dollars generated from buying locally are used for improvements to city streets, police and fire protection and overall infrastructure enhancements. Your friends, family and neighbors who work for or own these local businesses reap the benefits.

The Mattoon Chamber of Commerce has offered the Chamber Buck$ program for over 20 years. Our program helps keep tax dollars in our community. The Chamber Buck$ program is currently being used by over 70 Mattoon Chamber member businesses.

How does it work? Any business or individual simply stops by the Chamber office and purchases Chamber Buck$ to be given away as gifts, employee incentives, employee bonuses, etc. These Chamber Buck$ are then used just like cash at any of the participating member establishments with no cost to the individual or the member businesses. We handle all the costs of running the program to make sure everyone has the full dollar for dollar benefits of the program.

Most of the Chamber Buck$ are purchased by area businesses as rewards for their employees and associates. Many of our local industries have invested in our community in a big way since we started the program by purchasing $10,000 or more in Chamber Buck$ each and every year. These companies provide Chamber Buck$ to their employees for many reasons including work anniversaries, achieving production goals, perfect attendance, etc.

These businesses understand and appreciate the importance having their associates and vendors reinvesting in the Mattoon community. ANAMET Electrical, Inc., Grupo Bimbo USA, Inc. and Mars Petcare US are just some of the local organizations that purchase large quantities for their associates. They provide a major investment in our local community and we appreciate their support of shopping local.

Chamber Buck$ are available in increments of $5, $10, $20, and $25. They are dollar-for-dollar! In other words, if you purchase $20, you receive $20; if you redeem $20, you are reimbursed $20. There are no hidden fees or costs; it is a service provided by the Chamber.

Participating businesses simply turn in the Chamber Buck$ they receive to the Chamber office for reimbursement. If you have any questions regarding our Chamber Buck$ program, you can contact us by calling 217-235-5661. You can also e-mail us at director@mattoonchamber.com.

We also have a link on our website, www.mattoonchamber.com, which highlights the participating Chamber members where the Buck$ can be spent.

Please remember to shop, dine and utilize local services this holiday season. Put down the clicker, venture out in the community and enjoy what it has to offer!

Ed Dowd is the executive director of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce.

