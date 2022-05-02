DOWD: Mattoon Chamber announces ClassE trade show

ClassE, the entrepreneurial class for junior and senior high school students from Coles County, will be holding their Trade Show on Wednesday, May 4, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Elevate CCIC, Inc. in the back section of the Cross County Mall.

The students held a successful golf outing earlier in the year that provided seed money for their businesses. They will have 17 booths of products including women's boutique apparel, men's sports apparel, lawn maintenance, crocheted creations, jewelry, photography and much more. The public is welcome to attend.

ClassE is an entrepreneurial development class that aims to educate Coles County high school juniors and seniors about the opportunities and challenges of starting and running a new business venture. They expect that students who complete the class will go on to successfully run their own businesses.

In this experiential learning dual-credit class, the students are selected through an application process, and learn about what it is like to be an entrepreneur and start their very own business. By touring and interacting with more than 82 Coles County business owners and working on a group business with fellow classmates, students will develop leadership and professional skills that are important for success.

Through this program, they hope to create an intergenerational business success network that encourages students to remember their roots, resulting in potential businesses and job creation in Coles County, thereby securing its future health and economic vitality.

“Each year we see students generate thousands of dollars from their efforts,” said Laura Sullivan, director of the Eastern Illinois Education For Employment System, which administers the program. “Students enhance their communication and related life skills, they appreciate more about the existing businesses in our community and they take important steps toward whatever is next for them in life, be it college or moving into the workforce.”

ClassE has been in operation since 2012 and over 100 students have successfully completed the program. Vinnie Walk is the current class facilitator of ClassE and has 20 years of experience in entrepreneurship as the co-owner of Vinnie and Al's Pla-Mor miniature golf in Peterson Park and The Walkway banquet hall on Lake Land Boulevard in Mattoon.

Walk has a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Eastern Illinois University and an associate’s degree from Lake Land College. He joined the Mattoon High School faculty in 2000. He’s been involved in many community organizations, including Babe Ruth Baseball. He was a 20 Under 40 recipient in 2006.

For more information about ClassE you can visit their Facebook page or website at keepitclasse.org.

Ed Dowd is the executive director of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce.

