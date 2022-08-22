DOWD: Mattoon Chamber announces return of Business Expo and Taste of the Expo

Mark your calendars and make sure to join us at the premiere Business Expo in all of Central Illinois on Thursday, October 13, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Cross County Mall.

We plan on having over 100 vendors showcasing a wide variety of products and services to the general public. Many of the area's largest businesses represented at the Expo got their start right here in Mattoon. They include Consolidated Communications, First Mid Bank & Trust, Rural King and Sarah Bush Lincoln.

Make sure you stop by the Our Town Gallery section of the Expo to see the amazing things that happen in Mattoon on a daily basis. Many of our local manufacturing companies will be showcasing their products at the Our Town Gallery. You can check out our website at www.mattoonchamber.com for daily updates on participating organizations.

We will have a Taste of the Expo showcasing up to 15 vendors that will be providing their latest and greatest delectable creations from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. The low price of $6 will get you five tastings of the many samplings that these eateries have to offer. The hardest part will be choosing which booths to stop at. The Taste of the Expo will be in the former Carson's store. This area is more expansive and will be more comfortable for Taste vendors and the public. You can get your Taste tickets in advance at the chamber office or they will be available for purchase during the Expo. Don't miss out on the opportunity to try multiple local treats at one venue.

The great news is the mall has added numerous tenants since we were last able to hold our Expo in 2019. They have added Dunham Sports, Elevate CCIC Inc. (Elevate), Glik's, Jo Ann Fabrics, Marshalls and McQuarter's Pub.

Elevate will be incorporated into the Expo in many ways this year. We are able to add numerous booths down the new corridor that leads to Elevate. Elevate will be showcasing its FarmBot display, which is a partnership with 4-H and the University of Illinois Extension. FarmBot will be used to educate students on the latest technologies used in farming.

ClassE, which is hosted in Elevate, will have students showcasing some of their entrepreneurial products and services in the kiosks located in front of Elevate. Tours of Elevate will also be available for the general public to see all the great things happening in the space.