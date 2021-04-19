DOWD: Mattoon Chamber details the need for employees in the current business climate

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Just this week the Mattoon School District Board voted to approve the purchase of the former Consolidated Communications building in downtown Mattoon. They plan on using it for development of workforce skills for high school students from Mattoon and the surrounding region. They will have floors dedicated to HVAC training, technology, communications, child care and culinary arts along with other options. The goal is to provide the region a sustainable and well-trained workforce for years to come.

The need for employees and the current business climate has caused the perfect storm which has exacerbated the issues for service industries as well. The vaccine rollout, the easing of restrictions, tax season, government financial support and nicer weather all have led to more and more people being able to get out and enjoy their favorite restaurant, retail establishment and service industry. Nearly all of them are short-staffed and require customer patience and understanding.