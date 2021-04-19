DOWD: Mattoon Chamber details the need for employees in the current business climate

One of the biggest challenges facing Mattoon is many businesses are in desperate need of more employees. It is not just retail, industry and manufacturing it is hitting all sectors. Nearly every trade, professional organizations, restaurant, bar, and healthcare provider are all short-staffed and needing employees. Even seasonal businesses are struggling to find employees at local parks and other agencies.
Amanda Perdomo and Don Sol Mexican Grill were forced to postpone their very popular food truck season indefinitely due to barely being able to staff and run their restaurant and indoor dining. Grupo Bimbo, (Lender's and Thomas's Bagels), need to fill at least 128 positions by the end of this year.
Mars Petcare recently held a job fair at the Cross County Mall and is still in need of 15 to 20 more full time employees on board after the 17 they just hired. In terms of their flexible workforce where they utilize the local temporary agencies they need to fill an additional 85 positions immediately.
One of the many drawbacks to employment for the manufacturing and industry sector is reliable transportation. Mars contacted other local manufacturers to see if they had an interest and potential resources to collaborate on setting up a transportation service to run routes between Mattoon and Charleston organizations with employees. The logistics between organizations does not make it currently feasible.
Just this week the Mattoon School District Board voted to approve the purchase of the former Consolidated Communications building in downtown Mattoon. They plan on using it for development of workforce skills for high school students from Mattoon and the surrounding region. They will have floors dedicated to HVAC training, technology, communications, child care and culinary arts along with other options. The goal is to provide the region a sustainable and well-trained workforce for years to come.
The need for employees and the current business climate has caused the perfect storm which has exacerbated the issues for service industries as well. The vaccine rollout, the easing of restrictions, tax season, government financial support and nicer weather all have led to more and more people being able to get out and enjoy their favorite restaurant, retail establishment and service industry. Nearly all of them are short-staffed and require customer patience and understanding.
Please be kind to those that are working and be patient. Give yourself and your families a little extra time before you go out. If the service you receive is quick, consider it a bonus. If not take the time to relax and spend some extra quality time with your family, friends or whomever you decide to go out with. Please take the time to thank those who do show up for work and show your appreciation for all their hard work to make up for being short-staffed.
Ed Dowd is the executive director of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce.