DOWD: Mattoon Chamber excited to see local business community reopen

Patrons of restaurants and bars should wear face coverings over their nose and mouth when approaching and serviced by establishment employees, including but not limited to when employees take patron orders, deliver food and beverages and service tables, whether dining indoor or outdoor.

Now that the restrictions are being lifted based on the fact that the public immunization process has started, positivity rates are down and hospital capacity has improved; it is a great time to start patronizing your favorite bars and restaurants that have missed the opportunity to serve the public in person. The local community bars and restaurants were some of the businesses that were hardest hit by the shutdowns.

The owners and employees of the bars and restaurants are your friends, family and neighbors. Let's show our support by visiting these locations and show your appreciation for their services. Those who are at higher risk of infection can still order for takeout, delivery or purchase gift cards which help provide much needed income for these businesses.

Ed Dowd is the Executive Director of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce

