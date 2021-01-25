DOWD: Mattoon Chamber excited to see local business community reopen

The Mattoon Chamber is very excited for our local business community as Illinois recently announced we have moved back to Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois COVID-19 Mitigation Plan.
The organizations that this impacts the most are the local bars, fitness centers, gaming establishments and restaurants. Most of these businesses have been completely closed to indoor services for a long time and will finally be able to accept patrons once again.
The specifics of the plan include all gatherings of 50 people or fewer are now allowed. All health care providers are fully open. Primary through 12 grade schools, institutes of higher education, all summer programs and child care establishments are able to be open as long as they adhere to IDPH approved safety guidance.
The Phase 4 Guidelines that have the biggest impact on our local business community include "non-essential" businesses employees can return to work within IDPH safety guidance. The employers are encouraged to provide accommodations for COVID-19 vulnerable employees. All barbershops, salons, spas, health and fitness centers, cinemas, theaters, and retail locations are open with capacity limits and IDPH guidelines.
The specific Phase 4 mitigation guidelines for drinking establishments and restaurants include seated area capacity of these bars and restaurants should be determined by arranging seating to provide a minimum of six feet between tables or other designated patron service areas. Standing area capacity of bars and restaurants may operate at 25% of standing area capacity.
Patrons of restaurants and bars should wear face coverings over their nose and mouth when approaching and serviced by establishment employees, including but not limited to when employees take patron orders, deliver food and beverages and service tables, whether dining indoor or outdoor.
Now that the restrictions are being lifted based on the fact that the public immunization process has started, positivity rates are down and hospital capacity has improved; it is a great time to start patronizing your favorite bars and restaurants that have missed the opportunity to serve the public in person. The local community bars and restaurants were some of the businesses that were hardest hit by the shutdowns.
The owners and employees of the bars and restaurants are your friends, family and neighbors. Let's show our support by visiting these locations and show your appreciation for their services. Those who are at higher risk of infection can still order for takeout, delivery or purchase gift cards which help provide much needed income for these businesses.
Ed Dowd is the Executive Director of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce