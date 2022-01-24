DOWD: Mattoon Chamber faces the challenges of underemployment

The mission of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce is to serve our members, promote an environment where businesses can grow and prosper and enhance the quality of life in the Mattoon area. One of the biggest challenges all our local businesses are facing right now is underemployment. We simply have too many open positions in all sectors of the economy.

The traditional fields that are typically shorthanded, including retail, restaurants, manufacturing, industry and service companies, now have to compete with shortages from the full spectrum of businesses. Even local professional accounting and law firms are struggling with finding accountants and lawyers to fill open positions.

A significant example is the current teacher crisis. The Regional Office of Education 11 recently shared some startling statistics. In Illinois, there are over 2,000 teacher positions that are either unfilled or filled with under qualified individuals. Ninety-six percent of Illinois schools are reporting a substitute teacher shortage. Further, over 400 schools had to cancel classes because they simply lack the necessary number of teachers.

Local businesses that typically pay minimum wage have to dramatically increase hourly wages to hire new associates. This has a ripple effect where the employers have to increase the wages of their current employees to retain them and keep pace.

The local manufacturers have been steadily increasing their starting wage just to get applicants for their open positions. Many are offering $20 or more per hour with full benefits starting day one. At $20 per hour this equates to over $40,000 per year which is a decent starting salary based on the local cost of living.

Many municipalities and economic development organizations are creating "out of the box" programs to try to entice people to relocate to their cities and help fill the plethora of open positions. Some larger cities are offering incentives that equal up to $10,000 that they offer to families that are willing to move to their cities, purchase a home and obtain gainful employment for at least a year.

The Chamber is working with city leaders, local business professionals and the Mattoon in Motion Work Force committee to pick the best of the enticements that are being offered by other cities and offer a package to potential employees as well.

Another key component of the plans to help fill local positions is to leverage our local resources to keep people who are already here in Coles County such as Eastern Illinois University, Lake Land College and even local high schools students who will be starting their careers after graduating. These students already have a connection to our community and the plan is to encourage them to plant their roots and build their careers in our area.

Ed Dowd is the executive director of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce.

