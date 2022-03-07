DOWD: Mattoon Chamber has the facts on the oldest businesses in town

At the Chamber of Commerce we are asked many questions related to local businesses that lead to very interesting information.

Recently a member asked us about The Burger King celebrating their 70th year in business and wanted to know if they were the oldest existing business here in Mattoon. The member was very surprised to find out that 70 years did not even rank them in the top 20.

As it turns out there are nearly two dozen businesses in Mattoon who are even older than The Burger King and still in existence. First Mid Bank and Trust has been in business locally in one form or another since 1865, making it the oldest local business still operating. The original name of First Mid was the National Bank of Mattoon and it has gone through a number of name changes throughout the years. Most recently they changed from First Mid Illinois Bank and Trust and dropped Illinois since they now operate in multiple states.

Three other local businesses also started in the 1800s. Craig & Craig Law Firm started in 1868, Consolidated Communications in 1894 and Odd Fellow Rebekah Home in 1898. Consolidated Communications was originally called the Mattoon Telephone Company started by Dr. Iverson Allen Lumpkin who was a dentist. Iverson's son William, also a dentist, eventually stopped practicing and devoted all his time to the new telephone business which is still operating to this day.

House Brothers Tavern in 1908 and deBuhr's Feed and Seed in 1914 are the oldest businesses in Mattoon that are still owned and operated by the original family members. Most recently Kelsa Bartels (House) took over ownership of House Brothers from her father Bill who is retiring. Both House Brothers and deBuhr's are still operating out of their original locations on Western Avenue.

The Mattoon Chamber of Commerce was originally called the Mattoon Association of Commerce and was incorporated in 1905. It has moved locations multiple times throughout the years, most recently in the Burgess Center, Peterson House and for the past seven years in our current location at 1518 Broadway Avenue.

Based on our research we have determined there are at least 30 businesses that are still in business that have been located in Mattoon for over 50 years. The complete list is available on our website at www.mattoonchamber.com. We welcome feedback on the list and would appreciate knowing if there are any we might have missed.

Ed Dowd is the executive director of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.